OF MICE AND MEN and More Headline Birmingham Rep's 2023 Spring Season

Birmingham Rep have revealed a host of new productions for their spring 2023 season, including a brand-new production of the stage adaptation of John Steinbeck's classic novel, Of Mice and Men - tickets are on sale at birmingham-rep.co.uk now.

Of Mice and Men (Sat 18 Mar - Sat 8 Apr 2023) will be directed by Rep Associate Director, Iqbal Khan, who directed the Opening Ceremony for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and whose production of Tartuffe is currently playing at The Rep to audience and critical acclaim.

A Birmingham Rep, Leeds Playhouse and Fiery Angel Production, Of Mice and Men will then go on to tour to Cambridge Arts Theatre, Malvern Theatres, Bath Theatre Royal and Leeds Playhouse.

Co-produced by The Rep in 2019 as part of its first UK tour, Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) (Mon 17 - Sat 22 Apr 2023) returns to the venue after a triumphant run in the West End where it won the Olivier Award for Best Comedy. Men, money and microphones will be fought over in this irreverent but affectionate adaptation where the stakes couldn't be higher when it comes to romance. The show features a string of pop classics including Young Hearts Run Free, Will You Love Me Tomorrow and You're So Vain.

After a sold-out run in 2022, RUSH: A Joyous Jamaican Journey (Wed 26 - Sat 29 Apr 2023) returns to The Rep. This immensely popular production tells the story of Reggae music and the Windrush Generation, following how Reggae took the world by storm. Narrated by comedian John Simmit, the show features ska, rock steady, calypso, gospel, lovers rock, dancehall and Reggae - all played live by the JA Reggae Band.

The Beekeeper of Aleppo (Tue 13 - Sat 17 Jun 2023) is an intimate look at the lives of one couple, Afra, an artist blinded by an explosion, and her beekeeper husband Nuri as the couple escape Syria for, eventually, the UK. Winner of the Aspen Words Award and one of The Times' top three bestselling books of 2020, Christy Lefteri's best-selling novel has its world premiere in a brand new adaptation by Nesrin Alrefaai, and Matthew Spangler who adapted The Kite Runner. The production is directed by Olivier Award-winning Miranda Cromwell (Death of a Salesman - Young Vic, Piccadilly Theatre, and Broadway).

The Rep also continues its programme of exceptional theatre for families with The Tortoise and the Hare (Thu 23 - Sat 25 Feb 2023). The Tortoise & The Hare absolutely love games. They play board games, sporty games, guessing games and they even invent games. But only if The Hare is winning! The Hare is a terrible loser and after losing yet another game to The Tortoise, The Hare hatches a plan to play a game that The Tortoise has no chance of winning... Presented in the venue's most intimate space, The Door, this new production is from Hull Truck Theatre Created by Luke Pearson and Tom Saunders.

In response to recent cost of living challenges, The Rep is introducing new initiatives in order for audiences to continue enjoying live theatre and create new memories with friends and family. The 3 for 2 ticket offer allows audiences to book tickets for three productions in any of The Rep's three spaces and receive a third off the total cost*. The Teens Go Free offer allows one free ticket for those aged 13-19 for every full paying adult*. For more information and how to book, visit birmingham-rep.co.uk - *terms, conditions and restrictions apply.

Rachael Thomas, Executive Director at The Rep, said; "Spring 2023 promises to build upon The Rep's commitment to bringing the very best theatre to Birmingham and West Midlands' audiences. We've introduced additional discounted ticket schemes in response to the cost of living crisis to ensure as many people as possible in our city and beyond can continue to enjoy live theatre at The Rep. In particular we're keen to help adults and families to continue introducing young people to the magic of theatre and building the next generation of theatre-goers with our Teens Go Free offer.

"As the city's only major producing theatre, we are pleased to once again be working with our Associate Director, Iqbal Khan, to mount a brand-new production of the stage adaptation of John Steinbeck's classic novel, Of Mice and Men. Iqbal's production of Tartuffe is currently playing on our main stage to huge acclaim and we can't wait to see his interpretation of this important work with a 21st century lens.

"Alongside our co-producing partners, Leeds Playhouse and Fiery Angel, and as a founding partner with Leeds in Ramps on the Moon, we believe it's vitally important that Lennie is played by an actor with a learning disability and we look forward to casting this role. More details about the production, including casting, will be shared soon.

"The immensely popular and fun Pride and Prejudice* (sort of) will be returning to The Rep after its Olivier Award win and The Beekeeper of Aleppo promises a moving adaption of Christy Lefteri's best-selling novel. The sold-out hit, RUSH: A Joyous Jamaican Journey will also be making a welcome return. Continuing our commitment to presenting high quality work for families, The Tortoise and the Hare will play in our most intimate space - The Door, for our very youngest audiences.

"Spring 2023 is set to be a varied and vibrant season and we look forward to welcoming audiences to enjoy the experience of live theatre."

This Christmas, Nativity! The Musical (Sat 19 Nov 2022 - Sat 7 Jan 2023) returns home to The Rep for the first time following its world premiere here in 2017, after several sold out UK tours and successive Christmas runs in London's West End.

2023 begins with the world premiere of Spitting Image Live (Tue 1 Feb - Fri 11 Mar 2023), directed by Birmingham Rep's Artistic Director, double Olivier Award-winner, Sean Foley, and written by Al Murray, Matt Forde and Sean Foley.

