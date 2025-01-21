Novelist Marian Keyes Comes to Liverpool Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Novelist Marian Keyes will come to Liverpool next month for a very special event at St George’s Hall. The much-loved Irish author will appear at the Lime Street landmark on Monday, 17 February in an ‘evening with’ to celebrate the paperback release of her latest book, the heartwarming and hilarious Sunday Times number one bestseller My Favourite Mistake.

The unmissable evening is being organised by independent retailers Linghams Booksellers and Booka Bookshop.

And all tickets include a signed copy of the paperback.

Marian Keyes is one of the most successful Irish novelists of all time, and author of some of the most widely loved, genre-defying novels of the last 30 years including Rachel’s Holiday, Anybody Out There and Grown Ups. Her books have been translated into 36 languages to date, and over the past 15 years here in the UK she has spent 153 weeks in The Sunday Times top 10 – 26 of those at number one.

Her fans are drawn by her warmth, wit and fearless honesty, relatable characters and relationships and sheer storytelling magic.

She is also a passionate champion of storytellers everywhere and plays an active role in encouraging new voices.

My Favourite Mistake is her 16th novel.

Anna has just lost her taste for the Big Apple…

She has a life to envy, an apartment in New York, a well-meaning (too well meaning?) partner, and a high-flying job in beauty PR. Who wouldn’t want all that? Anna as it turns out.

Trading a minor midlife crisis for a major life event, she switches Manhattan’s skyscrapers for the tiny Irish town of Maumtully – population 1,217 – helping friends Brigit and Colm set up a luxury coastal resort.

It’s tougher than it sounds. Newsflash – the locals hate the idea. So much so, there have been threats…and violence.

Anna however worked in the beauty industry, and there’s no ugliness she hasn’t seen and no wrinkle she can’t smooth over.

There’s just one fly in the ointment – old flame Joey Armstrong. He’s going to be her wingman.

Never mind their chequered history. Never mind what might have been. Because no matter how far you go, your mistakes will still be waiting for you.

The 17 February ‘evening with’ event is presented by Linghams Booksellers in Heswall, and Booka Bookshop which has branches in Oswestry and Bridgnorth.

Sue Porter of Linghams Booksellers says: “Marian Keyes is a literary force of nature, so I’m absolutely thrilled we’re able to host her at this incredible evening in the beautiful and historic surroundings of St George’s Hall.

“Anyone who enjoys the ‘Rachel’ novels will love this standalone story about another of the Walsh sisters, Anna, who trades the highlife in Manhattan for a small coastal Irish town and the draw of an old flame. In My Favourite Mistake, Marian Keyes has created another compelling page turner that’s both hilarious and affecting.”

Carrie Morris of Booka Bookshop adds: “There’s a reason Marian Keyes is so beloved by millions of readers – she creates wonderfully warm and accessible characters and brilliant stories which she delivers with irresistible charm and panache. And as anyone who has seen her speak, or who follows her on social media will know, she’s just as warm, witty and entertaining in person.

