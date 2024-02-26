Nottingham Playhouse Hosts Sustainable Productions Summit In April

To accompany the new production of Lucy Kirkwood's post-apocalyptic thriller, The Children, Nottingham Playhouse will host its first Sustainable Productions Summit on 4 April this year. This day-long symposium complements the theatre's existing environmental activity and is held in recognition of the need for the theatre industry to adapt to the changing climate and to integrate sustainability into all of its work.

Taking The Theatre Green Book (here) as its basis, the summit will feature a panel of theatre makers and sustainability experts who will share their experience and expertise, discuss best practice and consider new approaches for the future on this urgent issue. Nottingham Playhouse invites creatives and theatre makers from the East Midlands area and beyond to address the industry's carbon footprint, discuss changes to its behaviours and processes, ask questions and share best practices with the panel.

Speakers will include:

Andrew Quick - Head of Production, and Jill Robertshaw, Deputy Production Manager, Nottingham Playhouse on recent sustainable productions and the journey so far

Jennifer Taillefer - Theatre Green Book representative and ABBT award winner for Environmental Sustainability

Creatives from The Children, including Director Kirsty Patrick Ward

Hayley Meaden - Nottingham Trent University's Senior Lecturer in Costume Design and Making: Integrating Sustainability into Design Training

Joe Strickland - Chronic Insanity; An approach to Sustainability for small scale productions

Rob Halliday - Lighting Designer and AdvisorFlints, a leading UK provider of theatrical goods

A full programme and timetable for the event will be announced in the coming weeks.

Stewart Smith, Director of Operations at Nottingham Playhouse says, “Nottingham Playhouse is delighted to host The Sustainable Productions Summit to coincide with our production of The Children. Sustainability is integral to our operations throughout the year and there is always scope for innovation and improvement. A central aim of the Summit is to share expertise and learnings with other theatre practitioners. It is very much a two-way discussion, and we hope that both delegates and speakers will find their approach to this vital work enriched and improved by the experience.”

The Children, which runs from 23 March to 6 April is directed by Kirsty Patrick Ward and stars Sally Dexter (Emmerdale, ITV; Viva Forever!, Piccadilly Theatre) as Rose, Caroline Harker (A Touch of Frost, ITV; Middlemarch, BBC; The Sweet Science of Bruising, Southwark Playhouse) as Hazel and Clive Mantle (Casualty and Holby City, BBC; A Streetcar Named Desire, Crucible Sheffield; Robin of Sherwood, ITV) as Robin. Lucy Kirkwood's intimate portrait of relationships contrasted against the epic sweep of a post-apocalyptic world is directed by Kirsty Patrick Ward (Manic Street Creature, Southwark Playhouse; Moonlight & Magnolias, Nottingham Playhouse). Hazel and Robin are nuclear physicists, living out their retirement on the east coast. When old friend Rose visits, her shocking proposal threatens their entire future. This witty and taut play forces us to examine how our life choices affect each other, as well as future generations.

SUSTAINABLE PRODUCTIONS SUMMIT runs from 10.30 to 17.30 on April 4, 2024 at Nottingham Playhouse. Tickets can be booked here

This is an industry only event.