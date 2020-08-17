Norfolk & Norwich Festival Present Luke Jerram's IN MEMORIAM at Interlude

IN MEMORIAM will be available from 4-6 September.

Norfolk & Norwich Festival have today announced that they will present Luke Jerram's latest outdoor artwork IN MEMORIAM from 4-6 September in Chapelfield Gardens as part of Norwich Theatre & Lost in Translation Circus' INTERLUDE (10th August - 20th September 2020). The large scale, free ceremonial art installation has been inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic and is both a memorial for the public to visit and remember all those we have lost, and a tribute NHS health and care workers who have been risking their lives daily during the crisis.

Created from bed sheets and presented in the open air, the structure allows people to enter, contemplate and explore the artwork, whilst adhering to the rules of social distancing. Referencing those people who have been in hospital and care homes during this pandemic, the bedsheet flags are arranged in the form of a medical logo.

Luke Jerram's has created a number of extraordinary art projects over the last 21 years and is known worldwide for his large scale public engagement artworks. His work was last seen in Norwich in as part of the 2017 Norfolk & Norwich Festival when MUSEUM OF THE MOON - his internally lit, seven metre diameter moon featuring detailed NASA imagery of the lunar surface - filled the foyer of The Forum. To date it has been experienced by more than 10 million people worldwide.

His multidisciplinary practice involves the creation of sculptures, installations and live arts projects. PARK AND SLIDE a giant 90m water slide presented in Bristol in 2014 drew audiences of over 65,000 in one day. His celebrated street pianos installation PLAY ME, I'M YOURS has been presented in over 50 cities, reaching an audience of over 10 million with 1500 street pianos installed across the world for the public to play. SKY ORCHESTRA is another of his critically acclaimed projects, and in 2011 to flew over London to celebrate the Olympics.

INTERLUDE is a six-week programme of live performances and participatory activities presented by Norwich Theatre and Lost in Translation Circus, in a temporary outdoor venue in Chapelfield Gardens, Norwich. IN MEMORIAM will take place outside the performance space in the open air with an accompanying short programme of events and interventions to be announced in due course.

Luke Jerram said: "With so much tragic loss over recent months I'm hoping the artwork may be of value to those experiencing trauma and/or bereavement."

Daniel Brine Artistic Director and Chief Executive of Norfolk & Norwich Festival said: ""We were gutted not to have a Festival this year. Since we cancelled in March we have been focusing on what small moments of cultural relief we can offer our local communities and so were delighted, as part of that work, to be invited by Norwich Theatre to be involved in INTERLUDE. Often the possibility of being light-footed and reactive in programming reveals the power in the shared experience art can offer. Bringing this piece to Norwich at short notice, whilst it will be so personal to many in our county as well as around the world, highlights one of the strengths that arts festivals have, the invitation to share something individual and collective. Luke's piece presents a moment for thought, and a reminder of the enormous sacrifice of the last six months. I am hugely pleased that we can bring something that that can be explored safely, outdoors and for free and also welcome a previous Festival artist back to the county."

Stephen Crocker, Chief Executive of Norwich Theatre, said: "I am so pleased that such a timely and poignant piece of public art now completes the INTERLUDE programme and I am very grateful to Norfolk & Norwich Festival for bringing IN MEMORIAM to Norwich and collaborating with us on INTERLUDE."

The 2020 Norfolk & Norwich Festival, which would have been the 248th edition of annual event, was cancelled in March in line with UK government's response to the worldwide Covid-19 crisis. It usually attracts more than 85,000 visitors to theatres, venues and galleries around Norwich and across Norfolk, with a wide programme of free and ticketed events.

