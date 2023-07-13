New Play Readings Come to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

Approved can be seen at the SJT at 7.45pm on Tuesday 25 July.

By: Jul. 13, 2023

A season of play readings at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre which will introduce theatregoers to brand new writing opens with Approved on 25 July.

Friendship, loyalty and trust all come crashing down in this dystopian drama by Misha Duncan-Barry. 

Approved follows the journey of three female students who must pass college courses to graduate and live in an 'outer world'. Set in a dystopian future, the stakes are high with class, social status, and ambition being the antagonising forces working against them and a headmistress who's driving them to work against one another. 

With secrets and lies at the core of the system, can any of them truly become approved? 

The performance will be followed by a short Q&A with the writer and performers. 
 

Misha Dunca-Barry is a Yorkshire-based playwright and actor, working across stage and screen. Currently a playwright in residence at York Theatre Royal and completing a Playwriting MA at the University of Manchester, Misha wrote her debut audio play Your Time Is Now with Thick Skin Theatre company and The Lawrence Batley Theatre. She's also a published writer on the Hear Me Now: Volume 2 audition monologues anthology 2022.

Since graduating from European Theatre Arts at Rose Bruford College, she's worked with BBC Writersroom and is a BBC 1xtra monologue winner. Misha's also written for A Younger Theatre online publication, been long-listed for the Nouveau Riche Mad Times Monologues competition, and recently wrote for Do or Die Studios' self-tape competition as well as the Summer Seat Players I'm Still Here monologue series. 

The next in the series of play readings is Claire O'Connor's Our Ben on Monday 25 September.

Approved can be seen at the SJT at 7.45pm on Tuesday 25 July. Tickets, priced at £5, are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at Click Here




