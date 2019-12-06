New Play About Camille Claudel: The Woman, The Sculptor, The Genius â€“ Comes to The Bread & Roses Theatre

In a new play, Camille - National Treasure, the story of Camille Claudel comes to the stage at the Bread & Roses theatre in the form of a show that interweaves a monologue from the title character and cello music composed for the show and inspired by the music of her time.

The show, narrated by the spirit of the late French sculptress Camille Claudel, tells her story from her own point of view, from the purely human perspective. Ignored in her days, her spirit has been awakened by a recent influx of interest in her work - she even has her own museum.

Many books, films, shows, have used Camille Claudel as their inspiration. What's different with this show is that it doesn't intend to be a biopic, or a historical play, but instead shows Camille as a human being, someone with feelings, a woman and artist ahead of her time.

Author and performer Carole Bulewski has always been inspired by Camille Claudel. A woman attempting to make her mark in an art form - sculpture - dominated by men. An artist who didn't get the recognition she deserved in her lifetime. A woman who lived her passions to the fullest and was eventually destroyed by them. A woman whose family turned against her and locked her away in a mental asylum for the last 30 years of her life.

'What was the point of working so hard and of being talented, to be rewarded like this?', Camille wrote to her younger brother, the poet and playwright Paul Claudel. 'Never a penny, tormented all my life. It is horrible; no one can understand it.'

Camille - National Treasure, will be shown at the Bread & Roses theatre from 10th to 12th January 2020. For more information, including show times and further details on the show, please visit: https://www.breadandrosestheatre.co.uk/whats-on.html#event=35413978





