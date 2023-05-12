New NPO Zest Theatre Appoint First Executive Producer

The Board of Directors has appointed Adam Pownall, who joins Zest from his current position as Senior Producer at Hull Truck Theatre, as Executive Producer of Zest Theatre at a momentous time for the organisation. Lincolnshire based Zest Theatre were successful in their first application to join the Art Council Portfolio in October 2022 and joined the NPO this April. The appointment of Pownall, who brings with him a wealth of theatre producing experience including roles as Arts Manager for the Lincoln Drill Hall and Producer and Programmer for Derby Theatre, marks the beginning of an expansion of the core team to support Artistic Director and CEO Toby Ealden.

Adam Pownall said:

I am delighted to be joining Zest as Executive Producer at a pivotal moment for the company joining the Arts Council's National Portfolio. Having previously been a proud Trustee for the company for eight years I'm hoping by joining the staff team I can help nurture and further develop the creation of brilliant, important work that amplifies the voices of young people. What sets Zest apart is their commitment to making work in the communities they serve and I'm looking forward to collaborating with Toby, the team and our exciting creatives to contribute to new work that has a distinct impact and enriches our participants, performers and audiences. Having been a Producer within theatre venues for most of my career I'm excited to develop my skills for a vitally important, independent company and be a strategic leader for Zest on local and National stage.

As part of bolstering support for the organisation Zest are happy to welcome four new appointments to the Board who have already begun work as trustees, enabling Zest to reap the benefits of the huge volume of experience the board has in running an arts organisation fit for the present day.

Zest Theatre welcomes:

Rachel Baynton is an Associate Professor and Creative Engagement Producer for the School of Creative Arts at the University of Lincoln.

Adam Davey is the Co-founder and Director of Petaurum HR.

Christopher Gorry is the Artistic Director of Spark Arts.

Emma Lugrin is a Quality Improvement Specialist for NHS England and the University of Lincoln.

The new trustees join Gurpri Bains, Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Lead at Burnley Football Club, Nicola Ellwood, Personal and Leadership Development Coach, Peter Holland (Vice Chair), Producer for Theatre at the Roald Dahl Story Company, Dr Rona Mackenzie (Chair), UK Senior Consultant for the Inspirational Development Group and Azam Zia, Specialist Corporate and Commercial Lawyer.

Finally, Zest has announced the inaugural members of the Zest Youth Shadow Board.

Zest has recruited 7 Future Proof members to form Zest's first Shadow Board.

In 2023/24, these young people will be mentored by Zest Trustees and Senior Management to develop understanding of board papers, governance procedures and charity law. They'll also attend quarterly board meetings in an advisory capacity - bringing the voice of young people directly into board meetings.

Through this process, Zest aims to appoint a number of Shadow Board members as full Trustee's by 2024/25, giving young people a vote, as well as a voice in key decisions for the organisation.

Zest first engaged the chosen 7 individuals in 2019/20 whilst studying at college as Youth Cast participant in the National Touring Production of Youthquake. Four years on from this engagement the Shadow Board are now on a journey to become Zest Trustees and an active part of the governance for the whole organisation.

Dr. Rona Mackenzie (Chair) and Peter Holland (Vice Chair) said:

Having worked over several years with Artistic Director Toby Ealden to ready the organisation to become an NPO, our successful application in October 2022 marked a key milestone to propel Zest into this new chapter, secure in the knowledge of obtained funding for the next three years. The NPO status allows us to build on long held ambitions to increase the Zest core team and these appointments show the commitment we have as an organisation in serving the youth voice across the country as often these are underrepresented and undervalued. We can't wait to build on the foundation Zest has built since 2007 and the vast opportunities that await Toby and the team.

Pownall takes up his position at Zest Theatre this coming July.