National Youth Theatre Gala Raises Vital Funds To Support Next Generation Of Talent

National Youth Theatre raised £350k to support young talent and widen access to arts on Monday night at their Nostalgic Fantastic fundraising gala in association with EON Productions, TikTok and Netflix with support from Cath Kidston, Omega, Think Publishing, Champagne Bollinger and Soho House, and with thanks to the David Pearlman Foundation and Stelio & Susie Stefanou.

The event was attended by National Youth Theatre Royal Patron HRH The Earl of Wessex, NYT Patrons Rosamund Pike and Hugh Bonneville and alumni Regé-Jean Page, Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù, Rob Rinder, Ben Miles, Prasanna Puwanarajah, Lynette Linton, Lolita Chakrabarti, Clive Mantle, Daisy Lewis and Backstage alumna and Creative Director of Cath Kidston Holly Marler. It was hosted by alumni Lauren Lyle and Rhys Stephenson and guests supporting the evening included Adrian Lester, NYT President Barbara Broccoli and NYT chair Dawn Airey. The evening concluded with a performance by M People's Heather Small and a DJ set by Jazzie B. The live auction presided over by Lord Harry Dalmeny featured lots including tickets to Macbeth starring NYT alumnus Daniel Craig including a stay at Soho House New York, a luxury trip to Lake Como and a lunch at a private dining room at Coutts.

An immersive cabaret performance by current members of the National Youth Theatre was created by Tatty Hennessy and Joel Scott.