National Theatre Wales Will Close in Current Form, Evolve TEAM Into its Own Organization

National Theatre Wales has announced that it will be evolving and will close its current form. NTW TEAM has been a success story of National Theatre Wales’ since its beginnings in 2010. The company will now evolve TEAM into its own unique organisation.

At its core, TEAM believes in the power of creativity to drive social change, offering people the tools and platforms to express themselves, share their stories and shape their communities. Creative engagement will remain at the heart of TEAM’s work, embracing a wide range of art forms and engaging with a diverse group of creatives to build deep, meaningful connections within communities across Wales.

With a pan-Wales perspective and collaborations that represent the culture of Wales globally, TEAM’s work is a pioneering, community-driven approach to theatre, education, arts and music, focused on inclusive, grassroots engagement and co-creation.

"We’re excited about a future of re-connection and developing new opportunities with Wales’ diverse creative communities," reads a statement on the company's website. "This will be transitional period for TEAM, please keep an eye out in 2025 as we move towards our full relaunch."

