National Dance Theatre Company of Jamaica to Headline LET'S DANCE INTERNATIONAL FRONTIERS 2024

National Dance Theatre Company of Jamaica will headline Let's Dance International Frontiers 2024 on May 3rd and 4th at Curve Leicester. Founded in the spirit of Jamaica's independence in 1962, the National Dance Theatre Company of Jamaica is a beacon of artistic excellence, blending tradition with innovation to create a dance experience like no other.

On May 4th, the Jamaican High Commissioner to the UK, His Excellency Alexander Williams, will be guest of honour.

Says Pawlet Brookes MBE, founder and Artistic Director of Let's Dance International Frontiers: “I'm absolutely delighted to finally have the opportunity of presenting the National Dance Theatre of Jamaica (NDTCJ) at LDIF24. The company's Caribbean repertoire encompasses everything from traditional practices such as pocomania, derived from a mix of religious traditions, and bruckins, a Jamaican dance performed primarily to celebrate Emancipation Day through to dance hall, which came straight out of Jamaica nightclubs in the 1970s into clubs in the UK.

“The NDTCJ's programme will feature the company's signature piece, Kumina, which was created by dance pioneer and co-founder of the company, Rex Nettleford, over 50 years ago and Introspection created by NDTCJ's Artistic Director Marlon D. Simms who performed an excerpt at last year's festival. I think Curve audiences will relish the richness of dancers, singers, drummers coming together in a showcase of Jamaican identity.”

May 3rd and 4th at Curve, Leicester at 7.30pm: The National Dance Theatre Company of Jamaica will perform Introspection (2023) choreographed by Marlon D. Simms; an excerpt from Rough Drafts (2014) by Chris Walker; Traddin' (2017) by Kevin Moore; Queen (2023) and Unbroken (2022) by Renee L. McDonald; My Prayer (2002) by Arsenio Andrade-Calderon; Circa 2K (2023) by Orville McFarlane. The finale is the mighty Kumina, the company's signature piece created by company founder Rex Nettleford in 1971 and featuring Marlon D. Simms, in the role of the King and company principal Keita-Marie Chamberlain Clarke as the Queen.

Running time is 75 minutes. No interval.

Beyond the stage, the National Dance Theatre Company of Jamaica is a symbol of unity, resilience and national pride. The artists, drawn from various professions, bring a deep sense of commitment and passion to their art, embodying the spirit of Jamaica. The company's repertoire, honed over six decades, celebrates unique dance traditions of Jamaica, weaving together elements of reggae, dancehall, and traditional folk dances.