Natalie Anderson Joins the Cast of TWELFTH NIGHT at Stafford Gatehouse Theatre

Stafford Gatehouse Theatre is delighted to announce that Natalie Anderson has joined the cast of this summer's TWELFTH NIGHT.

Natalie will take on the role of Olivia in the Stafford Shakespeare production which runs from June 21-July 7 and is set in 1950s Cornwall.

She recently played Claire Walker, who met an untimely end in the hit Netflix drama FOOL ME ONCE, starring Michelle Keegan.

She has also featured in critically-acclaimed BBC shows including HAPPY VALLEY and last year's Stephen Graham drama BOILING POINT, as well as earlier roles in THE ROYAL (ITV) and EMMERDALE (ITV). In 2021 she appeared in the Liam Neeson action film MEMORY, which also starred Guy Pearce.

She said: 'I'm thrilled to be joining the Stafford Shakespeare company at the Gatehouse Theatre this summer and can't wait to take on the wonderful role of Olivia in one of Shakespeare's greatest plays, 'Twelfth Night'.'

The annual Stafford Shakespeare production has been a highlight of the county's cultural calendar since 1991 and last year's A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM attracted a record audience for a drama show at the Gatehouse.

General Manager Gary Stevens said: 'We are delighted to have Natalie join the cast. It shows again just how prestigious the production is.'

TWELFTH NIGHT, directed by Sean Turner, will be the 32nd Stafford Shakespeare production, with the first being HENRY V at Stafford Castle in 1991. Last year, the event moved to the Gatehouse Theatre where it achieved a record audience for a drama at the venue, with more than 5,000 people attending. Producer Mike Groves said: 'I'm thrilled to be working on another Stafford Shakespeare project. It's become a real passion of mine to champion regional theatres and their produced work.

'Having this level of cast and creatives on board is a very exciting piece of the puzzle that will bring this production to life.'

Tickets for TWELFTH NIGHT are available now at an Early Bird rate of just £22.00 until February 12. Book via the Box Office on 01785 619080 or www.gatehousetheatre.co.uk