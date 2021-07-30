NOT: LADY CHATTERLY'S LOVER Announces UK Tour
The cast includes Christina Baston, Wesley Griffith, Rebecca McClay, and Lawrence Russell.
Happy Idiot Production's subversive parody Not: Lady Chatterley's Lover will bring a fresh twist to DH Lawrence's classic story this autumn. Writer Lawrence Russell (Comedy Dinner Shows) has given this scandalous story the Mel Brooks treatment, with the help of acclaimed artists Simon Godwin (Associate Director, National Theatre), Stephen Harper (Told By An Idiot), and Laurence Pears (The Play That Goes Wrong). Comedy pedigree is also provided by script development partner Annie Sertich, a Groundlings main company member, whose alumni include Lisa Kudrow, Kristen Wiig, Will Ferrell and Melissa McCarthy.
Lord Chatterley returns to Wragby Hall confined to a wheelchair and clutching his secret. Despite her husband's newfound impotence, a subject that everyone struggles to avoid, Lady Chatterley entertains the idea that one day they could have a child. But, as the couple drift apart, she embarks on a passionate and curiously experimental affair with Mellors, the estate gamekeeper. This laughter-filled parody will bring you high drama, high comedy and highly-raised eyebrows.
The cast includes Christina Baston (House on Haunted Hill, Pleasance Dome Edinburgh; Tales From Star City, Kings Head/The Tabard Theatre; As Wine Flows, US/Europe Tour), Wesley Griffith (Not: Lady Chatterley's Lover, UK Tour; Importance of Being Earnest, Minack Theatre), Rebecca McClay (Private Lives of The Tudors, Yesterday; 50 Ways To Kill Your Lover, Discovery; Not: Lady Chatterley's Lover, UK Tour) and Lawrence Russell (Eastenders, BBC; Superhoe, BBC, Breaking the Band, ITV).
Not: Lady Chatterley's Lover is a saucy take which honours the original story, with some added surprise twists. There will be long contemplative looks into the middle distance, moments of touching drama, plenty of farce and a gentle stroke of innuendo. Happy Idiot's inventive storytelling explores the novel's themes of female sexuality, disability and loneliness, with the watertight pace and perfect comic timing which earned them five-star reviews at the Edinburgh Fringe 2017.
Writer Lawrence Russell comments There are so many incredibly high-stakes moments in the book that, with a few twists, exaggerations and undercutting of the bleak themes, you can create countless laugh out loud moments. I'm really proud that we've been able to incorporate integrated audio description and creative captioning as standard for every show, meaning that those who have difficulties with their hearing or sight will get the jokes at the same time as everyone else! Taking a well-loved story and effortlessly moving between touching moments and perfectly timed comedy means the team have made something that shouldn't be missed.
This production is made possible with the kind permission of Lesley Pollinger, Paper Lion Ltd as Trustee for The Estate of Frieda Lawrence Ravagli.
DATES:
17th September
Connaught Theatre, Worthing
Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG
18th - 19th September
Royal Spa Centre, Leamington
Newbold Terrace, Leamington Spa, CV32 4HN
https://www.warwickdc.gov.uk/royalspacentre
20th September
The Castle Theatre, Wellingborough
Castle Way, Wellingborough, NN8 1XA
https://www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/castle-theatre/
22nd September
Middlesbrough Theatre
The Avenue, Middlesbrough, TS5 6SA
https://www.middlesbroughtheatre.co.uk/
23rd September
Stamford Arts Centre
7 St Mary's Street, Stamford, PE9 2DL
https://www.stamfordartscentre.com/
24th - 25th September
Corn Exchange, Newbury
Market Place, Newbury, Berkshire RG14 5BD
26th September
Chipping Norton Theatre
2 Spring Street, Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire OX7 5NL https://www.chippingnortontheatre.com/
28th September
The Core Theatre, Solihull
Theatre Square, Touchwood, Homer Road, B91 3RG
https://www.thecoretheatresolihull.co.uk/
1st October
Cornerstone Arts Centre
25 Station Road, Didcot, OX11 7NE
https://www.cornerstone-arts.org/
2nd October
The Berry Theatre, Eastleigh
Wildern Lane, Hedge End, Southampton SO30 4EJ
https://www.theberrytheatre.co.uk/
4th - 6th October
White Rock Theatre, Hastings
White Rock, Hastings, East Sussex, TN34 1JX
https://whiterocktheatre.org.uk/Online/default.asp
8th October
Theatre Royal Wakefield
Drury Lane, Wakefield, WF1 2TE
https://www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk/
9th October
Helmsley Arts Centre
Meeting House Ct, Helmsley, York, YO62 5DW
https://www.helmsleyarts.co.uk/
10th October
Pyramid Arts Centre, Warrington
Palmrya Square, Warrington, WA1 1BL
https://pyramid.culturewarrington.org/whats-on/
12th October
Theatr Colwyn
Abergele Road, Colwyn Bay, LL29 7RU
https://theatrcolwyn.co.uk/shows/
13th October
Royal Hall, Harrogate
Oxford Street, Harrogate, HG1 1QF
https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/
14th October
The Swan Theatre, Worcester Live
Huntingdon Hall, Crown Gate, Worcester, WR1 3LD
http://www.worcesterlive.co.uk/events.asp
15th October
Albany Theatre, Coventry
Albany Road, Coventry, CV5 6JQ
https://www.albanytheatre.co.uk/
17th - 18th October
Palace Theatre, Newark
Appletongate, Newark, NG24 1JY
https://www.palacenewarktickets.com/
19th October
Chelmsford Civic
Fairfield Road, Chelmsford, Essex, CM1 1JG
https://www.chelmsford.gov.uk/theatres/
20th October
Key Theatre, Peterborough
Haig Hall, Brook Street, Peterborough, PE1 1TU
21st October
Elgiva Theatre, Chesham
St Mary's Way, Chesham, Buckinghamshire, HP5 1HR
22nd October
Theatre Royal Winchester
21-23 Jewry Street, Winchester, SO23 8SB
https://www.theatreroyalwinchester.co.uk/
26th October
Forum Theatre, Barrow in Furness
28 Duke Street, Barrow-In-Furness, Cumbria, LA14 1HH
https://www.theforumbarrow.co.uk/
3rd November
Forum Theatre Billingham
Queensway, Stockton-on-Tees, TS23 2LJ
https://forumtheatrebillingham.co.uk/
4th - 5th November
The Atkinson, Southport
Lord Street, Southport, PR8 1DB
https://www.theatkinson.co.uk/
7th November
Howden Park Centre, Livingston
Howden, Livingston, West Lothian, EH54 6AE
http://www.howdenparkcentre.co.uk/
8th November
Tyne Theatre and Opera House
117 Westgate Road, Newcastle Upon Tyne, NE1 4AG
https://tynetheatreandoperahouse.uk/
13th November
Darwen Library Theatre
Knott Street, Darwen, BB3 3BU
14th November
Brierley Hill Civic Hall
Bank Street, Brierley Hill, West Midlands, DY5 3DH https://www.bhillcivic.co.uk/whats-on/
16th November
Hazlitt Theatre, Maidstone
Earl St, Maidstone ME14 1PL
https://www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/Hazlitt-Theatre/
18th November
Landmark Theatre, Ilfracombe
Ilfracombe, EX34 9BZ
https://www.queenstheatre-barnstaple.com/
20th November
Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells
Church Road, Tunbridge Wells, Kent, TN1 1JP
https://www.trinitytheatre.net/
21st November
The Civic Stourport
Martins Way, Stourport-on-Severn, DY13 8UJ