NOEL WEST Opens at The Tobacco Factory Theatre This Month

Performances run 14th - 18th December.

By: Dec. 01, 2023

NOEL WEST is the first immersive theatrical production from LIGHTS! LIGHTS! LIGHTS! - a heartwarming story of togetherness and joy, which shines a light on how Knowle West residents transform BS4 into NOEL WEST each year. An illuminating, real-life tale of human spirited generosity; staged against the backdrop of the cost of living and environmental crises.

NOEL WEST
14th - 18th December, 7pm
Tobacco Factory Theatre, Bristol
BUY TICKETS

Join Knowle West artists Meg & Claud this Christmas for a whistle-stop tour, as an ensemble cast guides you through Bristol's best-kept festive secret. NOEL WEST promises a magical, transportive experience; an exploration, a celebration, a moment in time...

This immersive show is suitable for all ages (5+) and is full of surprises, not least in its unique setting. Expect an all singing, all dancing, social spectacular, filled with more lights than Blackpool Illuminations could shake a snow globe at!

ACCESS: Due to alternative staging, please contact us ahead of time with any access requirements or needs, so we can create the best experience for you. Whilst we love surprises, we know they are not for everyone. Please contact us and we'll share the full details with you in advance.

RELAXED PERFORMANCES: Saturday 16th December, 7pm & Monday 18th December, 7pm.

These performances are specially adapted to create an even more welcoming environment for audiences with additional needs. To request a Relaxed Performance Pack with lots of useful information in advance of your visit, please contact tickets@tobaccofactorytheatres.com.

BSL INTERPRETED PERFORMANCE: Saturday 16th December, 7pm.

To book tickets for BSL performances for the first time, contact the Box Office directly. For any queries, please contact the Box Office on tickets@tobaccofactorytheatres.com or call 0117 902 0344.




