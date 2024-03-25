NO LOVE SONGS Will Transfer to London This Summer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dundee Rep had announced that following an acclaimed run at 2023’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival their production, No Love Songs will transfer to London’s Southwark Playhouse Elephant from Tuesday 4 - Saturday 15 June 2024 with tickets on sale now at southwarkplayhouse.co.uk.

The five star hit musical is the brainchild of the lead singer of Mercury Prize nominated Scottish indie band, The View’s Kyle Falconer and his partner Laura Wilde, co-written with Johnny McKnight. Reimagined live on stage in this unique and urgent gig theatre show, No Love Songs features hits from Kyle’s 2021 solo album, No Love Songs For Laura, such as Stress Ball and Mother.

Kyle Falconer and Laura Wilde said: “We always aimed to get No Love Songs to a wider audience but knowing that it’s officially going to showcase in London is such an incredible feeling! We have had a lot of people messaging us from the area asking when it would be coming closer to them so we are honestly so pleased and can’t wait to get the audience feedback - we just know you’re going to love it!”

The production is co-directed by Dundee Rep’s Artistic Director, Andrew Panton, and Associate Director Tashi Gore telling a personal story of love and new parenthood, dealing with the subject of post-natal depression. This original new musical follows Lana and Jessie as they learn to navigate the unique challenges of their new lives as parents.

Andrew Panton, Dundee Rep’s Artistic Director, said: “We’re thrilled to be bringing No Love Songs to Southwark Playhouse this summer. Watching the impact the story had at the Edinburgh Festival was thrilling and we look forward to the show meeting new audiences in London before international touring”

Tickets are now on sale at southwarkplayhouse.co.uk.