NEWSREVUE Returns For A Run At Canal Café Theatre

The Guinness World Record- breaking, longest- running, live comedy show on the planet, continues to delight and provide a welcome outlet to audiences at its home in Little Venice with a cast change every 6 weeks throughout the year.

Part of NewsRevue’s longevity is its innate ability to provide the audience with sensitively timed material that punches up not down whilst propelling you through the news of the world at breakneck pace. Brand new topical content is injected into the show weekly by a team of writers and the cast alike. In this run you can expect all things US Election related, a musical tribute to Dame Maggie Smith, and a Royal Family inspired pop hits closer.

Alumni include: The League of Gentlemen, Sara Pascoe, Bill Bailey, Saskia Reeves and Michelle Collins. The quadruple threat performers i.e: acting, singing, dancing comedians are described as having “Herculean levels of talent” (WhatsOnStage.com), together with an on-stage musical director, they receive 5-star reviews at Edinburgh Fringe Festival every year.

Current Team

Performers: Alice Creasey, Fraser Adams, Max Aspen & Lauren Ava-Thomas

Director: Hannah Harquart

Musical Director: Fergus Murphy

Listings

Run 7 2024, from Thursday 10th October until Saturday 9th November.

Thursdays @ 7:30pm

Fridays @ 9:30pm

Saturdays @ 9:30pm

Canal Café Theatre, The Bridge House Pub, Delamere Terrace, Little Venice, London, W2 6ND.

Transport: Tube – Warwick Avenue (Bakerloo) Paddington (Elizabeth Line, Circle &District, Hammersmith & City, Bakerloo) Royal Oak (Hammersmith &City & Circle) Free parking outside after 6.30pm.

Box Office: https://canalcafetheatre.com/our-shows/newsrevue/

020 7289 6054

Tickets: £15/£16.50 (+ £1.25 booking fee)

Running time: approx. 60 minutes.

Age recommendation: Ages 14+

