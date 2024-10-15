News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

NEWSREVUE Returns For A Run At Canal Café Theatre

Running from Thursday 10th October until Saturday 9th November.

By: Oct. 15, 2024
NEWSREVUE Returns For A Run At Canal Café Theatre Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

The Guinness World Record- breaking, longest- running, live comedy show on the planet, continues to delight and provide a welcome outlet to audiences at its home in Little Venice with a cast change every 6 weeks throughout the year.   

LATEST NEWS

5th Wall Theatre Presents H*TLER'S TASTERS By Michelle Kholos Brooks
HORRIBLE HISTORIES: HORRIBLE CHRISTMAS To Play At London's Alexandra Palace Theatre 
André Rieu's Annual Christmas Spectacular Coming to U.K. Cinemas
Artistic Director & CEO James Brining Will Leave Leeds Playhouse in April 2025

Part of NewsRevue’s longevity is its innate ability to provide the audience with sensitively timed material that punches up not down whilst propelling you through the news of the world at breakneck pace. Brand new topical content is injected into the show weekly by a team of writers and the cast alike. In this run you can expect all things US Election related, a musical tribute to Dame Maggie Smith, and a Royal Family inspired pop hits closer. 

Alumni include: The League of Gentlemen, Sara Pascoe, Bill Bailey, Saskia Reeves and Michelle Collins. The quadruple threat performers i.e: acting, singing, dancing comedians are described as having “Herculean levels of talent” (WhatsOnStage.com), together with an on-stage musical director, they receive 5-star reviews at Edinburgh Fringe Festival every year. 

Current Team 

Performers: Alice Creasey, Fraser Adams, Max Aspen & Lauren Ava-Thomas 

Director: Hannah Harquart 

Musical Director: Fergus Murphy 

Listings 

Run 7 2024, from Thursday 10th October until Saturday 9th November. 

Thursdays @ 7:30pm  

Fridays @ 9:30pm    

Saturdays @ 9:30pm 

Canal Café Theatre, The Bridge House Pub, Delamere Terrace, Little Venice, London, W2 6ND. 

Transport: Tube – Warwick Avenue (Bakerloo) Paddington (Elizabeth Line, Circle &District, Hammersmith & City, Bakerloo) Royal Oak (Hammersmith &City & Circle) Free parking outside after 6.30pm. 

Box Office: https://canalcafetheatre.com/our-shows/newsrevue/ 

020 7289 6054 

Tickets: £15/£16.50 (+ £1.25 booking fee) 

Running time: approx. 60 minutes. 

Age recommendation: Ages 14+ 




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.







Videos