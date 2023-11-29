Musical Theatre Reimagining of ANIMAL FARM Comes to the Birmingham Hippodrome Next Year

A new folky musical theatre reimagining of George Orwell’s classic book, Animal Farm, steeped in fake news, cancel culture, and the curtailing of free speech, comes to the Birmingham Hippodrome.

Performances run 5-7 April 2024.

A group of animals rebel against their human farmer hoping to create a society where the animals can be equal, free, and happy – only to find themselves in a different dictatorship, as bad as the one before, this time under the control of one of the pigs.

Satirical and political allegory written in the 1940s - questions of power, corruption, false information and controlling the people continue to be very relevant today.

Written and directed by Ellie Jones (Macbeth, RSC) with writer, composer and Lyricist Josh Kemp (Educating Yorkshire, Square Chapel) and lyricist Tom Ling (The Little Big Things, Soho Place)

About Animal Farm

A twisted musical tail set in a world of fake news, party-gate, cancel culture and the curtailing of free speech, this is Animal Farm reimagined, with music that maintains the disarming folk tone of the original story mashed up with contemporary musical theatre.

BYMT is the UK’s leading creator of new musicals. This show will bring together young performers and musicians from across the country and beyond to share a well-known fable, retold by the teenagers of today. Expect political pigs, singing horses, corrupt farmers and everyday workers pitted together in choreographed protests.