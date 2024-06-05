Mozart's COSI FAN TUTTE Returns To The Royal Opera House

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



International soprano Golda Schultz will make her much anticipated Royal Opera debut as Fiordiligi in Jan Philipp Gloger's witty production of Mozart's Così fan tutte, which will return from Wednesday 26 June – Wednesday 10 July 2024.

Conductor Alexander Soddy leads the ensemble cast as mezzo-soprano Samantha Hankey makes her House debut as Dorabella. Fiordiligi and Dorabella's scheming boyfriends are performed by Daniel Behle (Ferrando), who was in the production's original cast, and Andrè Schuen (Guglielmo). Gerald Finley and Jennifer France both make welcome returns to the Royal Opera House as Don Alfonso and Despina.

With the set design by Ben Baur, costumes by Karin Jud and lighting by Bernd Purkrabek, Gloger's contemporary production is brought to life once again.

Comments