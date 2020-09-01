Mountview Live Announces Craig Revel Horwood, Paule Constable & Tom Piper, and Adrian Lester For Season 3

The interviews will be broadcast on Mountview's YouTube channel.​​​​​​​

Mountview LIVE, the series of online conversations with leading theatre professionals, have announced the line-up for their third season. Reflecting the breadth of skills taught at Mountview, the latest season includes Strictly Come Dancing star Craig Revel Horwood; one of our leading actors and directors, Adrian Lester; lighting designer Paule Constable and designer Tom Piper.

Monday 7 September: Award-winning actor and director of stage and screen, Adrian Lester is known for stage roles including Othello and Henry V at the National Theatre and Hamlet, directed by Peter Brook. In television, Lester played the leading role in the iconic BBC series Hustle and has appeared in numerous TV dramas including Trauma, Undercover, Riviera and the forthcoming BBC series Life. He has appeared in movies including The Day After Tomorrow, Primary Colors and the Oscar nominated Mary Queen of Scots. Lester has also directed on stage and screen, including Riviera, Hustle, short film Of Mary and The Greatest Wealth at The Old Vic.

Monday 14 September: Craig Revel Horwood, of Strictly Come Dancing fame, built his career as a director and choreographer in the UK's West End, with credits such as Sunset Boulevard, Sister Act and Chess. He also directs the annual Strictly Come Dancing UK tour. Other television credits include his role as Head Judge for Dancing with the Stars Australia, winner of Maestro for BBC2 for which he conducted the orchestra of the Royal Opera House, and he was a subject of Who Do You Think You Are, tracing his ancestry in Australia. His first solo tour of the UK, All Balls and Glitter, is scheduled for this autumn.

Monday 21 September: Award-winning lighting designer Paule Constable will be interviewed alongside designer and Kiln Theatre Creative Associate Tom Piper to discuss their prolific careers, as well as their initiative that is lobbying the government for more support for freelancers working in theatre.

Craig Revel Horwood commented:

"I am delighted to be taking part in this season of Mountview LIVE, and getting the opportunity to share my career stories, advice and gossip with Mountview students. In these difficult days for drama, it's so important to remind ourselves of the incomparable and Fab-U-Lous allure of live theatre and dance!"

Other artists previously taking part in Mountview LIVE are Stephen Daldry, Dame Judi Dench, Noma Dumezweni, Amanda Holden, Glenda Jackson, Kwame Kwei-Armah and Lin-Manuel Miranda.



