Milton Jones Adds Extra Dates to HA!MILTON Live Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Fan favourite comedian Milton Jones has announced extra dates to his HA!MILTON live tour. The show kicks off in London on 3rd September and is now extended through to 2025. Tickets for the new dates are available on Friday 26th July.

Milton Jones, hailed as the king of the one-liner, is gearing up to embark on a highly anticipated tour that promises to leave audiences in stitches. With his trademark quirky style and lightning-fast wit, Milton has been captivating audiences with his clever wordplay and surreal humor since and HA!MILTON. is set to be his best yet. His unique ability to craft punchy, memorable jokes has earned him widespread acclaim, making each of his shows a must-see event for comedy enthusiasts everywhere. As he prepares to take the stage once again, fans eagerly anticipate an evening filled with laughter and unforgettable comedic moments courtesy of the incomparable Milton Jones. Topics include giraffes… and there’s a bit about tomatoes.

Milton Jones said: “’I regret to announce that I will no longer be running for president of America. After consulting with colleagues I now feel the right thing to do in early 2025 is lots of extra dates of my show Ha!Milton. On balance I think this is more likely to bring about world peace. Apologies to all those who had already bought ‘Milton in wet concrete would set a good president’ hats.”

Milton Jones regularly appeared on Mock the Week (BBC2) and has also appeared on Live at the Apollo(BBC1), Michael McIntyre’s Roadshow (BBC1) and House of Games (BBC2). Milton is currently working on his 15th series for Radio 4, and performs regularly on the BBC classic Sorry I Haven’t a Clue, including appearing on their last UK Tour. Milton’s previous tour shows, Milton Impossible, Milton Jones is Out There, Milton Jones On The Road, each performed to over one hundred thousand people. He is a Perrier Best Newcomer winner and Best Show Nominee as well as having won two Sony Awards and received a British Comedy Award nominee. Milton is the author of Where Do Comedians Go When They die? along with 10 Second Sermon’s and Even more Concise 10 Second Sermons.

Tour Dates

SEPTEMBER 2024

Tuesday, 3 September London, Bloomsbury Theatre

Wednesday, 4 September London, Bloomsbury Theatre

Thursday, 5 September London, Bloomsbury Theatre

Saturday, 7 September York, Grand Opera House

Sunday, 8 September Loughborough, Town Hall

Wednesday, 11 September St Albans, Alban Arena

Thursday, 12 September Basingstoke, The Anvil

Friday, 13 September Catford, Broadway Theatre

Saturday, 14 September Swindon, Wyvern Theatre

Sunday, 15 September Northampton, Derngate Theatre

Wednesday, 18 September Dublin, 3Olympia

Thursday, 19 September Derry, Millennium Forum

Friday, 20 September Cork, Opera House

Saturday, 21 September Galway, Leisureland

Sunday, 22 September Belfast, Waterfront Hall

Wednesday, 25 September Leicester, De Montfort Hall

Thursday, 26 September Grimsby, Auditorium

Friday, 27 September Leamington, Royal Spa Centre

Sunday, 29 September Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

OCTOBER 2024

Wednesday, 2 October Buxton, Opera House

Thursday, 3 October Port Talbot, Princess Royal Theatre

Friday, 4 October Aberystwyth, Arts Centre

Saturday, 5 October Chester, Storyhouse

Sunday, 6 October Birmingham, Town Hall

Wednesday, 9 October High Wycombe, Swan Theatre

Thursday, 10 October Aylesbury, Waterside Theatre

Friday, 11 October Hereford, Courtyard

Saturday, 12 October Treorchy, Park and Dare

Sunday, 13 October Cardiff, New Theatre

Wednesday, 16 October Barnstaple, Queen’s Theatre

Thursday, 17 October Southampton, Central Hall

Friday, 18 October Aldershot, Princes Hall

Saturday, 19 October Coventry, Warwick Arts Centre

Sunday, 20 October Cheltenham, Everyman

Wednesday, 23 October Exeter, Corn Exchange

Thursday, 24 October Newbury, Corn Exchange

Friday, 25 October Croydon, Ashcroft Theatre

Saturday, 26 October Winchester, Theatre royal

Sunday, 27 October Exmouth, Pavilion

Wednesday, 30 October Ipswich, Corn Exchange

Thursday, 31 October Cambridge, Corn Exchange

NOVEMBER 2024

Friday, 1 November Dorking, Dorking Halls

Saturday, 2 November Ramsgate, The Granville Theatre

Sunday, 3 November Chatham, Central Theatre

Wednesday, 6 November Billingham, Forum Theatre

Thursday, 7 November Edinburgh, The Queen’s Hall

Friday, 8 November Aberdeen, Music Hall

Saturday, 9 November Glasgow, Pavilion Theatre

Sunday, 10 November Dundee, Whitehall Theatre

Thursday, 14 November Norwich, Epic Studios

Friday, 15 November Reading, The Hexagon

Sunday, 17 November Blackburn, King George’s Hall

Wednesday, 20 November Middlesbrough, Town Hall

Thursday, 21 November Sunderland, Fires Station

Friday, 22 November Newark, Palace Theatre

Saturday, 23 November Newcastle, o2 City Hall

Sunday, 24 November Kendal, Leisure Centre

Wednesday, 27 November Bedford, Corn Exchange

Thursday, 28 November Blackwood, Miners’ Institute

Friday, 29 November Farnham, Maltings

DECEMBER 2024

Sunday, 1 December Guildford, G Live

Wednesday, 4 December Sheffield, City Hall

Thursday, 5 December Lancaster, Grand

Friday, 6 December Crewe, Lyceum Theatre

Saturday, 7 December Stourbridge, Town Hall

Sunday, 8 December Ilkley, King's Hall

Wednesday, 11 December Bristol, Beacon

Thursday, 12 December Frome, Cheese and Grain

Friday, 13 December Bridport, Electric Palace

Saturday, 14 December Plymouth, University Hall

Sunday, 15 December Taunton, Wellsprings

JANUARY 2025

Wednesday, 8 January Dorking Halls

Thursday, 9 January Bexhill, De La Warr Pavilion

Friday, 10 January Milton Keynes, The Milton Keynes Theatre

Saturday, 11 January Folkestone, The Leas Cliff Hall

Sunday, 12 January Southend, Cliffs

Wednesday, 15 January Scunthorpe, Baths Hall

Thursday, 16 January Middleton, Arena

Friday, 17 January Chesterfield, Winding Wheel

Sunday, 19 January Liverpool, Royal Philharmonic

Wednesday, 22 January St Helens, Theatre Royal

Thursday, 23 January Stockport, Plaza

Friday, 24 January Huddersfield, Lawrence Bately Theatre

Saturday, 25 January Yarm, Princess Alexandra Auditorium

Sunday, 26 January Brighton, Theatre Royal

Wednesday, 29 January 2025 Kings Lynn, Corn Exchange

Friday, 31 January 2025 Stevenage, Concert Hall

FEBRUARY 2025

Saturday, 1 February Dunstable, Grove Theatre

Sunday, 2 February Woking, New Victoria

Wednesday, 5 February Isle of Wight, Shanklin Theatre

Thursday, 6 February Dartford, Orchard Theatre

Friday, 7 February Harrow, Arts Centre

Sunday, 9 February Richmond, The Richmond Theatre

Wednesday, 12 February Yeovil, Westlands

Thursday, 13 February Bath, Komedia

Friday, 14 February Bath, Komedia

Sunday, 16 February Stafford, Gatehouse Theatre

Wednesday, 19 February Isle of Man, Gaiety Theatre

Saturday, 22 February Walsall, Walsall Arena

Sunday, 23 February Lytham St Annes, Lowther Pavillion

Wednesday, 26 February Worthing, Assembly Hall

Thursday, 27 February Bournemouth, Pavilion

MARCH 2025

Sunday, 2 March Canterbury, Marlowe *on sale 5th August

Wednesday, 5 March Wellingborough, Castle Theatre

Friday, 7 March Worcester, Swan Theatre

Saturday, 8 March 2025 Swansea, Grand

Sunday, 9 March 2025 Malvern, Malvern Theatre

Wednesday, 12 March 2025 Lichfield, Garrick

Thursday, 13 March 2025 Lincoln, Engine Shed

Friday, 14 March 2025 Dudley, Town Hall

Saturday, 15 March 2025 Stoke On Trent, New Victoria

Sunday, 16 March 2025 Redditch, Palace

Wednesday, 19 March 2025 Loughborough, Town Hall

Thursday, 20 March 2025 Hertford , BEAM

Sunday, 23 March 2025 Lowestoft, Marina Theatre

Thursday, 27 March 2025 Birmingham, Town Hall

Friday, 28 March 2025 Fleetwood, Marine Hall

Saturday, 29 March 2025 Salford, Lowry

Sunday, 30 March 2025 Barrow In Furness, The Forum

Comments