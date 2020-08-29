Meredith Patterson and Jordan Lage Join Virtual UK Premiere Of SNOW

After hit off-Broadway productions in NYC and development at the famed Playwrights Horizons, Ashley Griffin's NYIT Award nominated play SNOW will make its UK debut in the fall of 2020 in a virtual production produced by Laura Jury and the South Devon Players Theatre starring Broadway artists Meredith Patterson and Jordan Lage.

Exploring the power and importance of storytelling, Snow (a new play by Ashley Griffin, creator of the pop culture phenomenon Forever Deadward, and the first person ever nominated for a major award for both playing and directing Hamlet,) follows three disparate storylines that all revolve around the fairy tale Snow White. Utilizing a structure similar to Cloud Atlasand The Hours, six actors playing multiple roles tell the stories of the Grimm Brothers (who originally collected and published the classic fairy tale), the Campbells (a Victorian theatrical family whose lives begin to mirror Snow White), and modern day Astrid (a young woman who, after her abusive mother puts her in a coma, must decide whether or not to wake up). Incorporating aspects of American Gods, and classic storytelling techniques a la Peter and the Starcatcher, Snow is a dark and moving play that mines our storytelling traditions both in style and subject matter. This work contains adult subject matter, including the death of a child, sexual content and drug use. It is not recommended for small children. Parental discretion advised.

Snow will have a live virtual premiere Friday October 2nd, 2020 at 7:30PM UK Time/2:30pm EST/11:30am PT. The show will remain up for ticket holders for 48 hours following the live performance..

Written by Ashley Griffin (Forever Deadward, The Shadowlands) Directed by Laura Jury (Extensive work with the BBC, Sky and ITV, Macbeth, Lennox) Produced by the South Devon Players and featuring: Ryan Clardy* (Trial), Ashley Griffin* (Hamlet, The Greatest Showman) Jordan Lage* (CBS'S Madam Secretary, HBO's Boardwalk Empire) Meredith Patterson* (42nd Street (Peggy Sawyer, Broadway, ABC's Boston Legal) Peter Stevenson* (CBBC's WolfBlood,) Lighting/Backdrop Design, ASM by Dorothy Laity (The Armistice,) Stage Management by Sammy Hickman* (Macbeth,) Broadcast Tech by Gemma Burford

* Appear courtesy of Actors Equity Association

For tickets please visit: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/southdevonplayers/t-gpypam