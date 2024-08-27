Maybe You Like It's PLEADING STUPIDITY to Tour South West England This Autumn

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A young comedy force heads out on tour this Autumn with Pleading Stupidity; The true story of two young Australians who robbed a bank… whilst still wearing their name tags from work. Told with fast-paced action and verbatim speech by a talented multi-roling cast, the show recounts the crime, which was solved in just 8 minutes, and unbelievable antics that followed. Fresh from their sold-out run of Sorry (I Broke Your Arms and Legs) at the 2024 Edinburgh Fringe, Maybe You Like It are once again bringing their signature mile-a-minute hilarity to audiences in the South West this October and November.

Following nomination for the Charlie Hartill award, sold out shows and critical acclaim at the 2023 Edinburgh Fringe, and a sold out London run, Pleading Stupidity tours with a mission to cater for younger audiences in the South West. The show bridges the gap between comedy and theatre, and is paced to match a social-media-literate generation.

Co-creator Ellie Iley said “We've created a show for our generation. As young people who consume content incredibly quickly, we want our entertainment to move as fast as we do.”

Producer Jake Morry said “This is a show for people who love comedy but don't think theatre is for them. It racks up the laughs and ramps up the tension, asking what it means to control how your story is told.”

Venues and dates:

1st & 2nd October - The Wardrobe Theatre, Bristol

8-12th October - Wimbledon New Theatre

15th October - Winchester Theatre Royal

30th October - Swindon Arts Centre

7th November - The Poly, Falmouth

21st & 22nd November - Barbican Theatre, Plymouth

29th November - Exeter Phoenix

Booking: pleadingstupidity.co.uk

