Mast Mayflower Studios Reveals New Propel Associate Artists For 23/24

Details have been announced for the new Associate Artists for 23/24 as part of the Propel scheme – a programme designed to support companies and artists, local to Southampton and the surrounding areas, telling Southampton stories - in developing and creating new work and their practice.

These Propel Associates join for 20 months and will have access to rehearsal space, practical support for production development, mentoring sessions with MAST staff, marketing support and guidance, collaboration opportunities with other artists on the programme, a seed commission, and an end of residency performance as part of the venue's SHOUT Festival. The Propel Associate Artist Programme was made possible by NPO funding from Arts Council England.

The Propel Associate Artists for 2023/24 will be:

Theatre for Life: a community organisation who help empower individuals through the arts, Theatre for Life work with marginalised groups, the NHS, educational providers and the wider community through specialist creative and health programmes.

As a MAST Propel Associate, Theatre for Life will be developing their creative health project When Puberty meets Menopause. This intergenerational play will help to explain how hormones can affect the body, mind, emotions and our sense of identity from puberty to menopause.

Aimes & Clements: Stephanie Jayne Amies and Teddy Clements are a musical theatre writing team, based in Southampton, who have been working together for over 10 years.

As a MAST Propel Associate, they will be working on a brand new, modernised adaptation of Five Children and IT.

Curious Pheasant: A Hampshire based company - Artistic Director, Becky Mills, and Creative Producer, Daniel Harris - who explore traditional pieces of theatre in non-traditional ways.

As a MAST Propel Associate, they will further explore their new production of Private Peaceful.

Harley Truslove: a non-binary poet and writer, from Southampton, with a focus on identity and the body.

As a MAST Propel Associate, they will develop work centred around being transgender and how that changes the relationship to oneself, using a mix of poetry and stage work.

Ri Baroche: a Southampton based non-binary writer, performer, musician and drag artist with over 10 years of experience in the arts.

As a MAST Propel Associate, they will work with a diverse array of local performers and community members to explore how to find meaning, purpose, community spirit and have fun in the face of climate crisis in a new musical-comedy Trutopia!

Southampton Fringe: A new three-day festival scheduled to take place in July 2024; a celebration of arts for the whole city.

As a MAST Propel Associate, Southampton Fringe will be supported as they launch their first Festival and develop the Fring offer in Southampton moving forward.

GASP! Theatre: a Hampshire company that has feminism at the heart of their productions and their mission is to connect with young women, broaching challenging topics in a playful, comical manner.

As a MAST Propel Associate, GASP! will embark on the creation of their third original comedy.

Vicki Hargreaves is a Hampshire choreographer, director and producer with a passion to create exceptional experiences for young children.

As a MAST Propel Associate, Vicki will be creating a new show for babies and their grown-ups.

Michael Ockwell, Chief Executive Mayflower Theatre and MAST Mayflower Studios said, “We are excited to be working with such a variety of artists and companies who are all based in our region. We are committed to helping these artists develop their craft and to achieve their own goals. The whole team look forward to seeing how the project develops over the coming months and thank our partners in trusting us to help them on their journey.”

MAST Mayflower Studios is funded by Arts Council England and Southampton City Council who play a paramount role in supporting, preserving and maintaining the new venue, so they can provide inspiring arts experiences in the community.