Maria Caruso's METAMORPHOSIS is Coming to the West End for Two Nights

Maria Caruso is to make her West End debut with her critically acclaimed solo show, 'Metamorphosis', performed without the utterance of a single word and considered one the most unique works of theatre in decades.



Hailed as one of Caruso's greatest solo creations to date, 'Metamorphosis has been performed across the globe since its critically acclaimed five-month run off-Broadway in 2021.



It plays at the Lyric Theatre, Shaftesbury Avenue, on Monday 27 June & Monday 4 July at 8pm.



A dance theatre work, heavily influenced by the artist's ballet and modern vocabularies, the audience is immersed in the emotion of the creator's true story and selfless expression on the stage. Her entire body transfixes the audience through her raw and personal metamorphosis, leaving you changed forever through the universality of emotions on stage.



'Metamorphosis - The Film', a documentary film directed by, Michael Kelly, nephew of famed dancer/actor/singer Gene Kelly and produced by Sam Sandora, will be released later this year.

'Metamorphosis' highlights life's many transitions and the emotions that accompany them. Although based on Caruso's own experiences, the drastic emotional shifts presented in her solo performance are shared among all of us, especially as the pandemic transformed our lives -stripping us of our routines that upheld normalcy and provided us with time to reflect on our own lives. Caruso's inspiration for 'Metamorphosis' came from her own life experiences that fill the pages of her story. From fear, to rage, to confidence, Caruso expresses the changes her character undergoes through a series of costume changes into various coloured dresses.



Following Caruso's performance of Martha Graham's iconic solo, 'Lamentations', 'Metamorphosis' premiered in 2018 at Israel's Karmiel Dance Festival and has since been performed on five continents.



Maria Angelica Caruso



Maria Angelica Caruso is an American born dancer, choreographer, academic, social activist, fitness and wellness practitioner, and entrepreneur whose enterprise encompasses brand models focused in the arts, education, entertainment, and wellbeing sectors. Caruso's dance business is comprised of five performance companies, a dance conservatory, a fitness program, and a dance movement therapy system, all under the umbrella of the Bodiography brand. The alliance of organisations includes a production company titled M-Train Productions, a fully functional multipurpose dance studio and performance space in her Movement Factory, the dance conservatory Bodiography Center for Movement, an affiliation with an academic institution of higher learning at La Roche University where she chairs the Performing Arts Department, and a publication known as the Arts Inclusive. All of the encompassing entities led by Caruso's vision are known for their commitment to health and wellness in the arts and their championing of positive change in communities regionally and globally. Her dance career, spanning over two decades, is highlighted by her work with the world's most prominent classical and contemporary companies, and she is known for her impeccable classical ballet technique nuanced by her strong roots in the modern dance vernacular. Most recently, she is preparing for the premiere of the new dance film Ornamental Ecstasy, a collaboration with the Frick Art and Historical Center's Exhibition Cast in Chrome and has been spearheading New York City's return to theaters through her off-Broadway performances of 'Metamorphosis' and her 80s revue, 'Rearview Mirror'



M-Train Productions







Metamorphosis -



Bodiography - M-Train Productions focuses on the development, creation, and production of commercial dance and theater projects. In addition to the efforts focused in the commercial sector, M-Train places special focus on initiatives that support the presentation of world class arts organizations in the facilities that Caruso owns and operates.Metamorphosis - www.metamorphosismac.com Bodiography - www.bodiography.com