Manchester's Hope Mill Theatre To Open Community Hub And Launch Hope Mill Theatre School

Manchester's Hope Mill Theatre announced today that they are launching a Community Hub and small studio theatre that will host local groups, rehearsals and studio size productions in addition to their main space. The venue will also launch the Hope Mill Theatre School which will work and train young people in the community.

The community space is based on Pollard Street, situated right next to Hope Mill Theatre. It will include a large studio space for community gatherings, dance classes, rehearsals and will also double as a 40-50 seat studio space at certain times of the year focusing on hosting new work including the development of new musicals. A smaller studio space will also be created for auditions and singing lessons.

Alongside the space Hope Mill Theatre School will launch in June 2021 with its first Summer term, two free trial weekends arranged during the May half-term. Due to current ongoing COVID restrictions, the theatre school will initially launch at half capacity and operate this way until safe to do so. The school will provide training for young people aged 7 to 18 as well as offer an early learning class for children aged 4 to 6.

Next month Hope Mill Theatre will also launch Clever Cogs, online classes for those ages 2-4 years old and their grown ups. Weekly sessions will focus on song, storytelling and movement. Sessions will be weekly in term time, initially starting on Zoom until safe to meet up in person. Tickets will be available to book via www.hopemilltheatre.co.uk. The first session will be on 8th March 10-10.30 and will be a space adventure.

As part of the theatre school programme they will also be launching a Play Reading Club for teens aged 13-18 years. This will be an extension of their already established adult group and will launch on Sunday 28th March and then the last Sunday of every month and will offer an opportunity for teenagers to come together to read a variety of plays and discuss themes and issues. Available on zoom.

Hope Mill Theatre have managed to secure some vital funding from The Sports & Arts Trust to be able to launch the theatre school, as well as a private donation meaning that 50% of the overall training spaces will be funded and completely free to attend.

Hope Mill Theatre are delighted to announce performers Marcus Collins and Hayley Tamadden as patrons of Hope Mill Theatre School.

The space will become the new home for Hope Mill Theatre's monthly Play Reading Group which was established in 2016 and sees locals come together to read a different play a month and is open to professionals and non-professionals.

Further information on Hope Mill Theatre School and the Community Hub can be found on www.hopemilltheatre.co.uk.