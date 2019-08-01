MY OTHER SELF Heads to Camden Fringe

Aug. 1, 2019  

A bold new adaptation of three of Shakespeare's most blood soaked plays. Exploring mental illness, toxic masculinity and the events that led to Richard III becoming literature's most infamous villain. Take an in depth look at the little known aspects of the War of The Roses Saga, the original Game of Thrones!

Was Richard truly born a villain, a dog that was meant to bite the world or was it the relationships and circumstances of his life that made him who he was? The play explores:

  • Richard's admiration for his father
  • His jealousy of his brothers
  • His damaged relationship with his mother
  • How all of these circumstances culminated in his rise to power and ultimate fall.

Last year All or Nothing Rep produced three plays in Rep for the Pride Festival in order to celebrate those who fought against Margaret Thatcher's Section 28, implemented thirty years previous in 1988. They adapted an LGBTQ version of Measure for Measure by William Shakespeare, The Importance of Being Earnest by Oscar Wilde and As Is by William M Hoffman

Tickets: £15 (£12 concession) London

Available from www.camdenfringe.com



