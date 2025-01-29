MR. JONES: AN ABERFAN STORY Returns to the Union Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Acclaimed Welsh playwright and actor Liam Holmes will return to the Union Theatre this February with his emotionally charged production Mr. Jones: An Aberfan Story. This two-act play delves deep into the tragic 1966 spoil tip collapse in Aberfan, South Wales, and the profound, lasting impact it had on the lives of its residents.

Mr. Jones offers a powerful exploration of grief, resilience, and the human cost of tragedy, woven together with poetry, verbatim accounts, and first-hand narratives. Holmes, who has a personal connection to the story, aims to memorialise the individuals affected by the disaster, which tragically claimed the lives of 144 people, including 116 children.

Before the performance, the Union Theatre will be transformed into a vibrant rugby club, ten years after the tragedy, capturing the energy and spirit of a community still reeling yet determined to move forward. Starting at 18:45, join us for a lively evening filled with live music, valley shenanigans, and plenty of opportunities for a good ol' sing-song.

"This immersive experience aims to pay homage to a community- a chance to reflect, mourn, and celebrate those whose lives were forever changed by the Aberfan disaster," says Liam Holmes. "It's not just a night of theatre; it's a chance to be part of the world, to feel the heartbeat of the valleys. We can't wait to turn the Union into Aberfan RFC, where the echoes of the past will blend with the energy of the present."

In Mr. Jones, Holmes is joined by Welsh co-star Rhiannydd Andrews, who plays Angharad Price. Together, they bring fresh, youthful perspectives to the characters of Stephen Jones and Angharad, navigating the complexities of irreconcilable grief and loss in the wake of the disaster. Director Michael Neri, known for his work in both regional and London theatre, is eager for audiences to experience the energetic script, praising the writing for its emotional depth and complexities.

"The story of Aberfan is one that needs to be told and retold," Neri reflects. "Every family in that community experienced a significant loss that day, yet there was still an expectation to quietly adapt to 'normal' life and carry those wounds in silence. This play aims to break that silence and give voice to the forgotten."

Mr. Jones: An Aberfan Story will run at the Union Theatre from Thursday, 27th February to Saturday, 1st March 2025.

