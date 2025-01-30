MEN'S BUSINESS Comes to the Finborough Theatre in March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following a sell-out run at Glass Mask Theatre in Dublin, the world premiere production of Men’s Business by Tony and Olivier Award winner Simon Stephens will open at the Finborough Theatre for a four week limited season on Tuesday, 18 March 2025.

A love story set in the back room of a butcher’s shop with a brutal bastard of a dog howling in the yard next door. Charlie’s faith in the possibility of love can't be dimmed. No matter what deranged brutalities life throws at her. Victor doesn’t take his builder’s boots off for dinner, has a rule to never go to a woman’s flat in case she gets ‘ideas‘, and doesn’t like secrets…or dogs… But could he be the one she’s been waiting for?

Men’s Business is the world premiere of Tony and Olivier Award winner Simon Stephens’ new version of Franz Xavier Kroetz’s rarely performed masterpiece Mannersache, and is also the London debut of acclaimed new company Glass Mask Theatre from Dublin, featuring actor Rex Ryan (multiple nominations for Best Actor Awards including Broadway World and the Manchester Theatre Awards ).

Multi-award-winning playwright Simon Stephens is one of the UK’s most prolific contemporary playwrights and his work is produced across the world. The author of more than twenty stage plays, he is a former tutor on the Royal Court Young Writers Programme. His many awards include the Olivier Award for Best New Play for On the Shore of the Wide World, and the Tony Award for Best Play for The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time and the Pearson Award for Best New Play for Port. His plays include Bluebird and Herons (Royal Court Theatre), Port (Royal Exchange Theatre, Manchester), One Minute (Crucible Theatre and Bush Theatre), Christmas (Bush Theatre), Country Music (Royal Court Theatre Upstairs), On the Shore of the Wide World (Royal Exchange Theatre, Manchester, and National Theatre), Motortown (Royal Court Theatre Downstairs), Pornography (Deutsches Schauspielhaus, Hanover, Edinburgh Festival, Birmingham Rep, and Tricycle Theatre), Harper Regan (National Theatre), Sea Wall (Bush Theatre and Traverse Theatre, Edinburgh), Heaven (Traverse Theatre, Edinburgh), Punk Rock (Lyric Theatre Hammersmith and Royal Exchange Theatre, Manchester), The Trial of Ubu (Essen Schauspielhaus and Toneelgroep Amsterdam), A Thousand Stars Explode in the Sky, co-written with David Eldridge and Robert Holman (Lyric Theatre, Hammersmith), Marine Parade co-written with Mark Eitzel (Brighton International Festival), T5 (Traverse Theatre, Edinburgh), Wastwater (Royal Court Theatre Downstairs), Morning (Lyric Theatre, Hammersmith), an adaptation of A Doll’s House (The Young Vic), an adaptation of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time (National Theatre), Blindsided (Royal Exchange Theatre, Manchester), Birdland (Royal Court Theatre), Carmen Disruption (Deutsches Schauspielhaus and Almeida Theatre), The Funfair (Home, Manchester), Heisenberg (Manhattan Theatre Club), Song From Faraway (The Young Vic), The Threepenny Opera (National Theatre), Nuclear War (Royal Court Theatre), Obsession (Barbican Centre), Lightfalls (Royal Exchange Theatre, Manchester), Morning Sun (Manhattan Theatre Club), Blindness (Donmar Warehouse) and Fortune (Tokyo Metropolitan Theatre). He is also a Professor at the Writing School of Manchester Metropolitan University.

Comments