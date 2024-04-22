MARIO THE MAKER MAGICIAN Makes London Debut in June at Underbelly Boulevard Soho

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Mario leads you through a romping explosion of energy and belly laughs punctuated with moments of heart and emotion that will catch you by surprise. Not “just a kids' show,” Mario the Maker Magician is an all-ages theatrical experience... for adults, kids, families... everyone.

Mario has an also appeared on Sesame Street, Universal Kids, and live on tour with David Blaine, who calls him "the best kids' magician in the world!!”

Mario "the Maker Magician" Marchese is a first generation Italian-American, New York-based touring performer, author, and maker, known for his unique brand of Robot Magic. He infuses DIY electronics and robotics into his work and uses magic to inspire kids and families to make and create without limitation.



Mario will make his London debut at Underbelly Boulevard Soho for a limited run of his unique show to delight and astound all the family this summer.

Mario Marchese says, “To pack up my robots and transport my family and show to such an incredible city for two months is a dream come true. Excited to bring a little New York to London and then bring some London back home to New York!"

Mario is also the author of two step-by-step magic books: The Maker Magician's Handbook and Robot Magic, the latter of which boasts a foreword by David Copperfield.

CREDITS

Performer: Mario "the Maker Magician" Marchese

Authors of show: Mario and Katie Marchese

Produced by: Katie Rosa Marchese and Chris Cox