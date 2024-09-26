MALLORY AND THE MOUNTAIN Comes to Storyhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This October, Storyhouse will play host to an electrifying new musical, Mallory and the Mountain, a captivating retelling of the legendary Cheshire-born mountaineer George Mallory’s daring bid to become the first man to conquer Everest. The one-night-only concert event, on Saturday, 19 October, promises an unforgettable evening of soaring music and high drama, featuring some of the brightest stars in musical theatre.

Composed by Manchester’s Ollie Mills, Mallory and the Mountain blends a stirring folk-rock score with expansive cinematic soundscapes. A towering digital screen projects breathtaking images of the Himalayas, immersing the audience in the perilous climb while unravelling one of mountaineering’s most enduring mysteries.

Leading the stellar cast is Chris Jared (Amelie) as George Mallory, alongside an all-star lineup including Rebecca Gilliland as Ruth Mallory, (Wicked, Dirty Dancing) and Benjamin Karran (Les Misérables, Heathers) as Mallory’s ill-fated climbing partner Sandy Irvine.

I'm absolutely thrilled to bring the show to Storyhouse," Mills shared. "Audiences can expect high emotions, exhilarating moments, and some of the most sensational voices in musical theatre today. It's a story of ambition and the relentless pursuit of a dream, but also of friendship, with a love story at its core. I hope audiences leave feeling both uplifted and inspired—it's truly a treat for all the senses!"

The concert will delve into the human drama of Mallory’s fateful 1924 expedition, where, in the final push to reach Everest’s summit, he and Irvine vanished into the clouds. The question of whether they reached the top remains a mystery to this day.

The cast also includes Joseph Richardson (Tina - The Turner Musical), Eliza Waters (Heathers), and Gavin James (Les Misérables: The Staged Concert), playing multiple roles.

Mallory and the Mountain has already generated buzz after successful previews at Manchester's Hope Mill Theatre and the Lowry Rewrites Festival, following the path of recent breakout hits Operation Mincemeat and Unfortunate: The Untold Story of Ursula the Sea Witch.

This concert event offers musical theatre fans a rare opportunity to actively participate in the ‘research and development’ of an exciting new musical. Be part of its creation, witness its evolution, and join the journey as this brand-new production takes shape

It is supported by both Mercury Musical Developments and Musical Theatre Network, the show was featured in the 2023 BEAM New Musical Theatre Festival at Oxford Playhouse and on The Other Palace’s “Making A Musical” podcast.

Produced by the North-West-based Imaginality Productions, this new work is part of the company’s mission to create innovative musicals rooted in Northern stories and talent. Inspired by Mallory’s adventurous spirit, the show is expected to captivate audiences with its blend of emotional depth, historical intrigue, and the haunting allure of Everest.

Tickets are on sale now for this one-night-only event at Storyhouse. Find out more at storyhouse.com

