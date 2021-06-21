Luke Wright's THE BALLARD SELLER London Date & UK Tour Announced

Luke Wright, winner of Best Spoken Word Performer at May's 2021 Saboteur Awards, has based his 11th full length poetry show on bawdy Georgian street ballads and takes it to London's Bethnal Green Working Men's Club at 7.30pm on Wednesday 14 July as part of an extensive UK tour. The show will also celebrate the limited edition book of the same name which features illustrations by The Guardian's chief political cartoonist Martin Rowson.

Back in Georgian times we got all our news from poetry. Before newspapers, broadcasts or the internet, ballad sellers would hawk broadside ballads on street corners for a penny. Scandalous affairs, grisly crimes, and colourful characters were brought to life in rhyming verse long before the first tabloid was printed.

Wright has rewritten the very best of these stories for the modern ear. Take a trip through Drury Lane gin shops with the Boxing Baroness; filch oysters by the dozen with celebrated gormandizer (glutton) Dando; and escape the Bull Ring with Jemmy the Rockman. Expect scandal, excess, and beautiful flawed humanity.

Luke says: 'These days we associate the word 'ballad' with a kind of slow, syrupy song, but traditionally it meant a narrative poem or song. For hundreds of years ballads were the backbone of the average Briton's cultural experience. By the 18th century the most gossipy, salacious news stories were written as ballads and sold in their thousands. Frankly, the quality of the verse was pretty awful, but the characters brilliant. In this show I've brought those characters to life by extending the ballads and giving their stories space to breathe.'

Luke Wright is one of Britain's top stand-up poets. Flamboyant, political and riotously funny, Wright's inventive shows are enjoyed by thousands of people across the world every year. Praised by Patti Smith for his 'cool poems', he is the author of three full collections and three pamphlets of poetry, and three verse plays. He has won a Fringe First, a Stage Award for Acting Excellence, and three Saboteur Awards. The Guardian said 'His performances rumble with rage, passion and humour, peppered with brilliantly smart observation'.

He's a regular tour support for John Cooper Clarke and MC for The Libertines (frontman Carl Barât is a big fan, describing him as 'One of the greats. A poetic pugilist' and was recently dubbed 'the bard of lockdown' by The Daily Telegraph after his marathon stint of 100 consecutive nights of online shows.

The Ballad Seller will tour throughout 2021. Luke is also touring his third verse play The Remains of Logan Dankworth and his newest collection, Come! Come on! Meet me!.

www.lukewright.co.uk

London listings info and full dates below.

London listings info:

Luke Wright: The Ballad Seller

Multi award winning poet updates the scandalous, bawdy and colourful Georgian ballad storytelling style for the modern ear in his eleventh full length poetry show.

London Bethnal Green Working Men's Club, 42-44 Pollard Row E2 6NB

14 July £12 7.30pm 0207 739 7170 www.workersplaytime.net

Luke Wright live dates 2021 (performing The Ballad Seller unless stated)

1 July Felixstowe, Suffolk

2 July Diss, Suffolk

11 Weston Super Mare (Come! Come on! Meet me!)

14 July Bethnal Green Working Men's Club, London

15 July Whitchurch, Shropshire

20 July Harrogate, Yorkshire

27 July Ventnor, Isle of Wight

28 July Holt Festival, Norfolk

29 July Cambridge (The Remains of Logan Dankworth)

1 August EA Festival Hedingham, Essex (Come! Come on! Meet me!)

7 August The Big Little Festival, Ashburton, Kent

19 August Tunbridge Wells, Kent

21 August Penzance, Cornwall

3 September Stamford, Lincolnshire (Come! Come on! Meet me!)

4 September Lowestoft, Suffolk (Come! Come on! Meet me!)

9 September Nottingham (The Remains of Logan Dankworth)

25 September St Endellion, Cornwall (Come! Come on! Meet me!)

2 October Laugharne Weekend, Carmarthenshire

10 October Brighton, Sussex

13 October Colchester, Essex (The Remains of Logan Dankworth)

14/15 October Manchester

19 October Lincoln (with John Cooper Clarke)

20 October Hastings, Sussex

28 October Whitley Bay, Tyne & Wear (with John Cooper Clarke)

6 November Bungay, Suffolk (Come! Come on! Meet me!)

11 November Oundle, Northamptonshire

More dates are being added all the time, visit www.lukewright.co.uk for the latest list