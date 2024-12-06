Luke Kempner to Bring GRITTY POLICE DRAMA: A ONE MAN MUSICAL Back to London

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following a sold-out month long run at the Edinburgh festival Fringe and 5 sold out shows at London's Soho Theatre, Luke Kempner will be bringing 'GRITTY POLICE DRAMA: A ONE MAN MUSICAL' back to London. The comedian, impressionist, podcaster and West End actor will be taking the one day off from his West End role as Monsieur Thenardier in LES MISERABLES to perform his critically acclaimed one man show at the Phoenix Arts Club, on Sunday 16th and Sunday 23rd February 2025.

Britain loves a gritty police drama but what about one that features all of the detectives from your favourite shows, plus voices of the world's biggest celebrities, viral pop culture moments and on top of all of that: it's a musical! Since the last time Luke performed 'GRITTY POLICE DRAMA: A ONE MAN MUSICAL', the world has changed immensely - Donald Trump is president again, Gareth Southgate resigned and more so audiences can expect a lot more grit and a lot more drama. It's Line of Duty meets Happy Valley meets Match of the Day meets The Traitors meets the West End all done by Luke Kempner, the "one-man variety explosion" (Chortle).

Star of LES MISERABLES Luke Kempner is well known for being a comedian and impressionist at the top of his game, receiving over 10 million views on his popular videos online. Last year saw Luke voice over 30 puppets in the West End production of Spitting Image: Idiots Assemble, including King Charles, Prince Harry, Harry Styles, Ed SHeeran, Jurgen Klopp and many more. His theatre credits also include Avenue Q and South Pacific (both in the West End), as well as his one man show The Only Way is Downton which he performed at theatres and festivals across the UK and America. His TV credits include BAFTA award winning Murder in Successville (BBC Three), Spitting Image (BritBox), Steph's Packed Lunch (Channel 4), The Last Leg (Channel 4), Love Island: Aftersun (ITV 2), The Stand Up Sketch Show (ITV 2) and CelebAbility (ITV 2). As well as this, Luke created and starred in his own review show for ITV 2, entitled Luke Kempner's Impression of 2015 and was the resident comedian on Celebrity Big Brother's Bit On The Side (Channel 5) for 9 series. He was also the breakout star of ITV1's The Imitation Game, which led him to the Royal Variety Performance 2018. Luke can be heard on BBC Radio 4's topical comedy institutions The Now Show and Newsjack. He also hosts his own premier league football podcast, Know The Score, with YouTuber Harry Daniels.

