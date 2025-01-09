Lucy Pattison Appointed Executive Director of the Young Vic

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Young Vic Theatre has today Lucy Pattison as its new Executive Director. Lucy, who is currently a freelance Producer and General Manager will join the organisation today (Thursday 9 January 2025). Lucy previously worked with the Young Vic as Lead Producer on shows including Fairview, Blood Wedding and Death of a Salesman.

As Executive Director, Lucy will work closely with the Young Vic’s new Artistic Director and Chief Executive Nadia Fall to strategically lead the organisation, overseeing the Young Vic’s world-class productions and continuing to champion its commitment to innovation, access, artist development and community both on and off stage.

Lucy Pattison says: “I couldn’t be more excited to be appointed the Executive Director of the Young Vic; a theatre with an amazing history which plays an important role within its community. I’ve loved the theatre since I was a student and so to be invited to play a part in the next act of its story is an honour and a privilege. As a huge fan of Stratford East under Nadia’s leadership, I’m thrilled to be working with her and the talented Young Vic team to welcome world-class artists to our theatre.”

Glenn Earle, Chair of the Board says: “I am delighted, on behalf of our Board of Trustees, to welcome Lucy back to the Young Vic. We have great plans for our work on and off our stages and in our community and I very much look forward to working with Nadia and Lucy to realise our ambitions.”

Nadia Fall, Artistic Director and Chief Executive says: “I am thrilled that Lucy Pattison will be joining me at the helm of the Young Vic. She brings with her an impressive producing track record which is exciting as we look forward to putting the art front and centre.”

Lucy is a Theatre Producer with over 15 years’ experience across the subsidised and commercial sector. She cut her teeth as Producer for the Almeida Theatre where she started as Executive Assistant. She was gradually promoted to the role of Producer and worked on over 40 productions including The Oresteia, Hamlet and The Wild Duck directed by Robert Icke, Summer and Smoke directed by Rebecca Frecknall and Ink, Richard III, The Hunt and Albion directed by Rupert Goold.

Following her time at the Almeida she was Lead Producer at the Young Vic working on shows including the Pulitzer Prize winning Fairview by Jackie Sibblies Drury, Lorca’s Blood Wedding directed by Yaël Farber and the groundbreaking production of Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman which was directed by Marianne Elliott and Miranda Cromwell, starred Wendell Pierce and transferred to the West End in 2019.

In 2020, Lucy joined Elliott & Harper Productions (led by Marianne Elliott & Chris Harper) as Producer. There she worked on productions in the West End and Broadway including Sondheim's Company, Cock by Mike Bartlett and The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe directed by Michael Fentiman which also toured the UK during the pandemic.

As a freelance Producer/General Manager she has worked with many leading theatres and producers including the Ambassador Theatre Group, Jonathan Church Theatre Productions, Leeds Playhouse, the Roald Dahl Story Company, Chichester Festival Theatre, the BBC and St Ann’s Warehouse in New York.

Lucy is a guest lecturer on the MA in Text and Performance at RADA/Birkbeck and a reader for the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize.

Lucy succeeds Sarah Nicholson, who has been interim Executive Director of the Young Vic since Lucy Davies stepped down from the role in December 2024.

