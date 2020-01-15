Louise Jameson Directs UK Tour Of Robin Hawdon's Play REVENGE

Louise Jameson (EastEnders, Doctor Who, Bergerac) will direct a new stage production of Robin Hawdon's suspense-filled thriller Revenge. The play opens at Greenwich Theatre, London, on 6th February before touring the UK. There will be a national press night on Thursday 6th February.

Revenge tells the story of Bill Crayshaw MP, who leads a charmed life: he's hailed in the corridors of Parliament, lauded in business, and loved at home. That is until he returns from a business trip to find his party agent has been killed. Was it a terrible, tragic accident? Or, are the circumstances more sinister? Mary Stewart is determined to find out, and she seems prepared to go to extraordinary lengths to discover the truth. But what is her motive? Journalism, blackmail, seduction or... revenge?

Louise Jameson has had a number of high-profile acting roles on television. In the 1970s, she starred as Leela, the companion of Tom Baker's Doctor Who in the iconic BBC series. Later, she had a leading role as Blanche Simmons in the first two series of Tenko, before starring for five years in Bergerac as Susan Young, Jim Bergerac's girlfriend. In the mid-1980s, she played Tania Braithwaite, Pandora's mother, in both The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole Aged 13 3/4 and The Growing Pains of Adrian Mole for Thames Television. Soap fans will recognise Louise as EastEnders' Rosa DiMarco, a part she played in over 200 episodes.

Recent theatre tours include Mrs Boyle in The Mousetrap and Miss Marple in A Murder Is Announced. She also appeared in Alan Ayckbourn's Ten Times Table at The Mill At Sonning and Alan Bennett's The Madness of George III at Nottingham Playhouse. Louise also writes, directs and performs with Big Finish Productions. Their most recent audio production Ata Girl, about World War II female pilots, was nominated for a BBC Audio Award.

Bill Crayshaw MP will be played by Jonathan McGarrity. Jonathan graduated from Arts Ed in 2015 and has since appeared in Coronation Street, Outlander, and toured with The Full Monty. Most recently, Jonathan played Bob Cratchit in Blixten & Co's production of A Christmas Carol in Stockholm.

Kate Ashmead will play Mary Stewart. Following training at Birmingham School of Speech and Drama, Kate has performed a variety of roles onstage and screen. Theatre credits include Miss Prism in The Importance Of Being Earnest (tour, Palchetto Stage), Rita in Educating Rita (Regent Theatre), and Wait Until Dark (Mowlem Theatre). On screen, Kate starred in the short film Intangible alongside Arthur Darville and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Revenge is produced by Martin Parsons for Crime and Comedy Theatre Company. Lighting design is by Claire Childs, fight direction is by Dan Styles, and set construction & props by Snugglebean Ltd.

Tour Dates

Thu 6th - Sat 8th February Box Office: 0208 858 7755

Greenwich Theatre greenwichtheatre.org.uk

Tue 11th - Wed 12th February Box Office: 01344 484 123

Wilde Theatre, Bracknell southhillpark.org.uk

Thu 13th - Sat 15th February Box Office: 02476 553 055

Belgrade Theatre, Coventry Belgrade.co.uk

Mon 17th - Tue 18th February Box Office: 01785 619 080

Stafford Gatehouse Theatre staffordgatehousetheare.co.uk

Thu 20th - Sat 22nd February Box Office: 01983 868 000

Shanklin Theatre, Isle of Wight shanklintheatre.com

Tue 25th February Box Office: 01264 368 368

The Lights, Andover thelights.org.uk

Wed 26th February Box Office: 01205 363 108

Blackfriars Theatre, Boston blackfriarsartscentre.co.uk

Fri 28th February Box Office: 01704 533 333

The Atkinson, Southport theatkinson.co.uk

Sat 29th February Box Office: 01325 633 296/255

Majestic Theatre, Darlington majestictheatre-lee.com

Mon 2nd - Tue 3rd March Box Office: 01438 363 200

Gordon Craig Theatre, Stevenage gordon-craig.co.uk

Wed 4th March Box Office: 01245 606 505

Chelmsford Civic Theatre Chelmsford.gov.uk/theatres

Fri 6th - Sat 7th March Box Office: 01539 440 872

Old Laundry Theatre, Windermere oldlaundrytheatre.co.uk

Wed 11th March Box Office: 01623 633133

Mansfield Palace Theatre mansfieldpalace.co.uk

Thu 12th - Sat 14th March Box Office: 01962 840 440

Theatre Royal, Winchester theatreroyalwinchester.co.uk

Wed 18th - Thu 19th March Box Office: 01823 283 244

Brewhouse Theatre, Taunton thebrewhouse.net

Fri 20th - Sat 21st March Box Office: 01202 885566

Tivoli Theatre, Wimborne tivoliwimborne.co.uk

Tues 24th - 28th March Box Office: 0203 292 0002

Fairfield Halls, Croydon fairfield.co.uk





