Lost Voice Guy announces Autumn Tour extension

Due to popular demand following a sell-out tour this spring, Lee Ridley (aka Lost Voice Guy) - the first comedian ever to win Britain's Got Talent - will be taking his critically acclaimed show to disabled parking spaces at more than two dozen new venues this autumn.

He may not be able to talk but he definitely has something to say and his comedy will leave you speechless.

Lee is the first stand-up comedian to use a communication aid. He made his first stand-up performance in February 2012 and now gigs all over the country. In 2013 Lee took his first ever solo show to the Edinburgh Fringe and has performed a show there every year since. He has also performed at the Brighton Fringe, Glasgow International Comedy Festival, Leicester Comedy Festival, Nottingham Comedy Festival and Liverpool Comedy Festival.

As well as winning Britain's Got Talent 2018, Lee won the BBC New Comedy Award in 2014 and his broadcast credits have included The One Show (BBC One), This Morning, Lorraine (both ITV), Voice Of The People (BBC Three) and BBC At The Edinburgh Festivals (BBC iPlayer).

In the past twelve months he has performed for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on The Royal Variety Show, appeared on Live At The Apollo, America's Got Talent: The Champions and the New Year edition of The Last Leg. He also appeared at over fifty venues across the country on the first leg of his debut UK tour and starred in and co-wrote (with Katherine Jakeways) the second series of his popular radio sitcom, Ability.

Lee is an Ambassador for the charity Scope and is also a patron of Smile For Life, Find A Voice, Communication Matters and The Sequal Trust. His debut book, I'm Only In It For The Parking - a humorous autobiographical look at disability and the way we approach it - was published in May.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You