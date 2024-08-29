London's Biggest Oktoberfest Returns to Camden's Electric Ballroom

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The eighth edition of London's premier Oktoberfest will return, back and bigger than ever at Camden’s Electric Ballroom on five consecutive Saturdays from September 28th until October 26th with tickets starting from just £10. This authentic day into night celebration of all things meat and boozy brings a taste of Bavarian to one of Camden’s most storied venues so expect a full and immersive experience including live music, party games and big prizes that put all imitators to shame. Get your ticket to tastebud heaven now at; camdenoktoberfest.com

Camden Oktoberfest has long been setting the standard when it comes to beer and bratwurst in the capital. Always with a true respect for tradition but also with an eye on new school London twists. As such, delicious sausages, superb steins and some good old-fashioned parlour game fun always make this a gathering to remember. Tickets for this remain at the same price as last year and range from basic entry right up to comprehensive offerings including beer tables for eight at £280 and a VIP Balcony Booth for up to eight people (including two pints each) for just £400.

This year’s celebrations will make use of Electric Ballroom once more and this famous music venue will be decked out with traditional beer tables, themed decor and Oktoberfest bunting. It will be full of character and great details like servers dressed to impress in authentic Dirndl and Lederhosen while many attendees also opt for fancy dress for some extra fun. New for this year, Oktoberfest 2024 will also incorporate Electric Ballroom’s adjacent sister venue Camden Courtyard which launched in July. Designed by the same people who build stages at boutique festivals such as Gala and Gottwood, it is hidden away on stylish repurposed land next to a high-spec Martin Audio sound system and retractable terrace. This will add an open-air element to proceedings with extra food traders, an added Bavarian bar and amplified acoustic musicians all on hand to make this the biggest and best Oktoberfest yet.

Once again the ales will be exceptional and offer everything from Hells and Pilsner to Weissbier all supplied by legendary Bavarian brewers ABK BEER. Accompanying your drinks of choice will be plenty of varied and delicious sausages such as authentic German Bratwursts, grilled Black Forest sausages, Currywursts from Barry’s Brats.

The good times will keep flowing as freely as the beer as Oktoberfest transforms into an ever more rowdy party with Bongo Bingo’s Matty Powershosting to ensure maximum chaos. The fun vibes are heightened by playful games and prize giveaways, dance-offs and wild challenges with music once again coming from the much loved eight-piece No Limit Street Band, aka talented street musicians who blaze a live and brass fuelled trail through a wide array of pop hits, indie classics, funk and soul gems, hip hop and dance anthems. It's such a lark that tables are always removed later on to make more room for dancing as the sun sets.

Oktoberfest is one of the joys of Autumn and a surefire way to soak up some good vibes and sink down plenty of hearty beers and mouth-watering eats. Reserve your table or standing ticket now at; https://www.camdenoktoberfest.com/tickets.

