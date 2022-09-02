Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sep. 02, 2022  

London Theatre Runway Announces Associates Course Autumn Term

London Theatre Runway will once again be returning to Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre for their upcoming Autumn term of their Associates Course!

Starting from Saturday 17th of September, the Associates Course will run for 6 weekends, with participants taking part in both days; Saturdays are designed to provide top-quality technical training, whilst Sundays connect participants with leading Casting Directors, Choreographers, Directors and Musical Directors in mock audition scenarios.

London Theatre Runway was created by Olivier Award-nominated Choreographer Matt Cole during the peak of the pandemic, to provide a safe and rewarding training programme for professional and graduate performers. LTR nurtures a non-competitive environment, where participants are encouraged to enhance their current talents, build on confidence and learn new skills, whilst working alongside some of the industry's finest creatives.

This term's workshop leaders include Paul Wooller, Ellie Verkerk, Lucy Jenkins, Hannah Chissick, Natalie Gallacher, Joanna Goodwin, David Grindrod, Victoria Gimby, Amy Beadel, Huw Evans, Stuart Burt and Richard Roe.

Leading LTR's technique sessions on a Saturday will be the multi-talented core staff team: Dilly Greasley (Ballet), Genevieve Nicole (Jazz Tech), Alex Bellamy (Acting Through Song), Jordan Li-Smith (Acting Through Song) and Jonathan O'Boyle (Acting).

Last year, London Theatre Runway welcomed over 150 professional performers who were dedicated to perfecting their craft. Since launching in 2020, many of LTR's participants have achieved their goals of improving technique and booking additional auditions, which has helped them to secure jobs in the West End, on UK tours and in leading production companies worldwide.

Programme Director Harry Winchester said "After a very successful few years, we're delighted to be returning to Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre. We've already met so many wonderful performers through our programmes, and we're excited to welcome back those familiar faces, alongside some brand new members. Whether you are an experienced Dancer who wants to improve their vocals, or a strong Actor-Singer who wants to gain confidence in movement, there is a class for everybody!"

Course Founder and Olivier-Award nominated Choreographer Matt Cole said "I firmly believe the ethos behind LTR helps people to achieve their goals through training and connecting people to the industry. We provide a safe environment that is judgement free, where people can explore their talents and push themselves beyond their perceived capabilities. We first believed that London Theatre Runway may have only lasted the duration of one term, but LTR has since continued to grow, and we cannot wait to begin our next term."


For more information and to book, head to www.londontheatrerunway.com

 




