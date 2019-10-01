London Musical Theatre Orchestra Announces Lead Cast Members For A NIGHT AT THE MUSICALS Tour

Following the announcement that London Musical Theatre Orchestra are heading out on a UK tour with A Night At The Musicals, opening at Royal & Derngate, Northampton on 22nd October, LMTO are thrilled to reveal that the cast will include Emma Hatton (Wicked / We Will Rock You/ Evita), Barry Keenan (LMTO's A Christmas Carol / Walk Like A Man), Emma Kingston (In The Heights / Les Misérables / Grease) and Luke McCall (The Phantom of the Opera / Les Misérables).

This spectacular evening features hits from Broadway and film, bigger and better than you've ever heard them before.

A Night At The Musicals stars the stunning 32-piece London Musical Theatre Orchestra conducted by Freddie Tapner. Featuring your favourite songs from The Greatest Showman, Les Misérables, Mamma Mia!, Wicked, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Phantom of the Opera and more, this show is guaranteed to blow the roof off and have you singing into the night.

Acclaimed director Shaun Kerrison will stage the evening, with sound design by Avgoustos Psillas for Autograph Sound and lighting design by Mike Robertson. A Night At The Musicals is general managed by Peter Huntley for Smart Entertainment who are also booking future performances.

LMTO's A Night At The Musicals follows triumphant performances of Ben Forster: Me, Myself and Musicals at the Haymarket and A Christmas Carol featuring Griff Rhys Jones at the Lyceum. Previous concerts include Howard Goodall's Girlfriends at Bishopsgate Institute, Lerner and Loewe's Camelot at the London Palladium, Martin Smith's King at Hackney Empire, Jerry Herman's Mack and Mabel at Hackney Empire and Bernstein's Candide In Concert at Cadogan Hall.

Box office: https://tickets.royalandderngate.co.uk/67708/67709

Phone: 01604 624811

Stars who have previously performed with the LMTO include Samantha Barks, Natasha J Barnes, David Bedella, Maxwell Caulfield, Sharon D. Clarke, Arthur Darvill, James Dreyfus, Carrie Hope Fletcher, Giovanna Fletcher, Ben Forster, Alex Gaumond, Emma Hatton, Ruthie Henshall, Rob Houchen, Griff Rhys Jones, Lucie Jones, Debbie Kurup, Robert Lindsay, Cedric Neal, Wendi Peters, Lauren Samuels, David Thaxton, Marisha Wallace, Russell Watson and Michael Xavier.





