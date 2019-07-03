London Dates Added To Autumn Tour of Winsome Pinnock's ONE UNDER

Graeae and Theatre Royal Plymouth today revealed that a London run has been added to the previously announced autumn tour of their production of Winsome Pinnock's One Under. Re-written and re-imagined by the 2018 Alfred Fagon Award winning playwright, the new version of her 2005 play will finish its nine venue tour with a run at Dalston's Arcola Theatre from 10 to 21 December 2019.



Directed by Amit Sharma, the production will visit Plymouth, Leicester, Ipswich, Leeds, Newcastle, Liverpool, Birmingham, Salisbury and London.



One Under will feature a cast of disabled and non-disabled performers, and all performances will creatively integrate audio description and captioning.



Graeae and Theatre Royal Plymouth production will mark the two organisations' continued partnership following their award-winning production of Jack Thorne's The Solid Life of Sugar Water in 2015. Theatre Royal Plymouth have also been one of the partner organisations on Graeae's Write to Playprogramme in 2019.



First produced at the Tricycle Theatre (since renamed the Kiln Theatre) in 2005, the re- written One Under is an evocative play about the power of guilt and quest for atonement, exploring the fragility of human relationships. When a young man jumps in front of a train Cyrus is driving, the mysterious circumstances prompt him to search for answers. In pursuing the truth of Sonny's final hours, Cyrus is led to laundrette worker Christine, as the past begins to catch up with people whose lives are changed forever.

Winsome Pinnock was the recipient of the prestigious Alfred Fagon Award 2018 for her play Rockets and Blue Lights. Most recently, a revival of her 1987 play Leave Taking played at the Bush Theatre to critical and commercial success. Her other plays include The Winds of Change (Half Moon Theatre),Picture Palace (Women's Theatre Group), A Hero's Welcome (Women's Playhouse Trust at The Royal Court Theatre Upstairs), A Rock in Water (Royal Court Young People's Theatre at the Theatre Upstairs), Talking in Tongues (Royal Court Theatre Upstairs) and Mules (Clean Break Theatre Company). Winsome has also written for radio and television.



Amit Sharma Amit Sharma is Deputy Artistic Director at Birmingham Repertory Theatre. He was previously Associate Director at Graeae, and Associate Artistic Director at the Royal Exchange Theatre, Manchester. His production for Graeae and Theatre Royal Plymouth, The Solid Life of Sugar Water, received unanimous four and five star reviews, won the Euan's Guide Most Accessible Show of the Fringe Award in 2015 and transferred to the National Theatre's Temporary Space in spring 2016. Other directing credits for Graeae include Cosmic Scallies (Edinburgh Festival 2017 & The Studio, Royal Exchange), Aruna and the Raging Sun (part of the UK/INDIA Year of Culture) Prometheus Awakes and The Iron Man (UK Tour). Amit leads on the Write to Play programme for Graeae.



One Under will include a creative combination of captioning and audio description. Casting and other members of the creative team are yet to be announced.



Autumn 2019 Tour of

ONE UNDER

by Winsome Pinnock



Thursday 17 - Saturday 26 October

Theatre Royal Plymouth

Box office: 01752 267 222

www.theatreroyal.com



Tuesday 29 - Wednesday 30 October

Curve Leicester

Box office: 0116 242 3595

www.curveonline.co.uk



Thursday 31 October - Friday 1 November

New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich

Box office: 01473 295 900

www.wolseytheatre.co.uk



Tuesday 5 - Saturday 9 November

Leeds Playhouse

Box office: 0113 213 7700

www.leedsplayhouse.org.uk



Tuesday 12 - Wednesday 13 November

Live Theatre, Newcastle

Box office: 0191 232 1232

www.live.org.uk



Thursday 14 - Friday 15 November

Unity Theatre, Liverpool

Box office: 0151 709 4988

www.unitytheatreliverpool.co.uk



Tuesday 19 - Saturday 23 November

Birmingham Repertory Theatre

Box office: 0121 236 4455

www.birmingham-rep.co.uk



Wednesday 27 - Saturday 30 November

Salisbury Playhouse

Box office: 01722 320 333

www.wiltshirecreative.co.uk



Tuesday 10 - Saturday 21 December

Press performance Thursday 12 December

Arcola Theatre, London

Box office tel: 0207 503 1646

www.arcolatheatre.com





