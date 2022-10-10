Liverpool to Host 2023 Eurovision Song Contest

The BBC has announced that the 67th Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Liverpool, with the Grand Final of the Contest to be on Saturday 13 May 2023.

The UK is hosting the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of Ukraine, who won the competition this year.

Following interest from 20 cities across all four Nations of the UK, seven cities were initially shortlisted to host the competition next year. It was announced last week that two cities remained in the running to host the Song Contest: Glasgow and Liverpool. Both cities provided incredibly strong bids, led by their respective local authorities and including community and stakeholder support from within their cities and beyond. Each city proposed to reflect Ukrainian culture and music in their own unique way.

A detailed assessment of the two cities has resulted the BBC and the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) agreeing that that Liverpool will be the host city for the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

Liverpool has a fantastic venue, a beautiful backdrop of a city with a rich history of music, and a cultural offer that puts Ukraine at the heart of next year's Song Contest. The team at the Liverpool City Council and the Liverpool City Region will be fantastic partners for the BBC in delivering the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

The BBC is also announcing that the date of the Grand Final of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will be Saturday 13 May at the Liverpool Arena.

For audiences in the UK, for the first time the two Semi-Finals on Tuesday May 9 and Thursday May 11 and the Grand Final will all be broadcast live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

To coincide with the announcement of the host city, the EBU has released the official logo for the 2023 Song Contest, which contains the Ukrainian flag within the heart. The logo design reflects that although the competition will be held in the UK, it will be done on behalf of Ukraine, the winners of this year's Eurovision Song Contest.

Tim Davie, BBC Director-General says: "Congratulations to Liverpool. They will be an amazing host for the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest. Liverpool is such an exciting, warm and vibrant city. It's the undisputed capital of pop music and is celebrating the 65th anniversary of its twinning with the Ukrainian city of Odesa. I know the people of Liverpool will welcome Europe - and the rest of the world - with open arms, and in partnership we will create something truly special."

"Вітаю Ліверпуль. Він стане прекрасним господарем для Пісенного конкурсу Євробачення - 2023. Ліверпуль- таке захоплююче, щире та яскраве місто. Це беззаперечна столиця поп-музики, що відзначає 65-у річницю братання з українським містом Одеса. Я впевнений, що ліверпульці зустрінуть Європу та весь світ з відкритими обіймами, і у партнерстві ми створимо щось дійсно особливе."

Kate Phillips, BBC's Director Unscripted Content says: "We are delighted to be working with Liverpool to host the Eurovision Song Contest next year, on behalf of Ukraine. Liverpool, and the BBC, will do everything to ensure that this special occasion, fully reflects Ukrainian culture, music and communities. We will absolutely get this right. I'm also thrilled that both Semi-Finals and the Grand Final will be shown to UK audiences live on BBC One."

Phil Harrold, chair of the BBC's Host City Selection Committee says: "We had incredible bids from across the UK. To win under such tough competition shows just how strong Liverpool's bid is. I want to thank all the cities that bid to host the Song Contest, on behalf of Ukraine. While there could only be one host, the quality of the bids shows just how much the UK has to offer. "

Eurovision Song Contest Executive Supervisor Martin Österdahl welcomed the choice: "Liverpool is the ideal place to host the 67th Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of Ukraine."

"The city is synonymous with music and Liverpool Arena exceeds all the requirements needed to stage a global event of this scale. We have been very impressed with the passion the city has shown in embracing the Contest and their inclusive ideas for placing last year's winners, Ukraine, front and centre when thousands of fans visit next May.

EBU Director General Noel Curran added: "This will be the first Eurovision Song Contest to be held in the UK in 25 years and, as we work with our Host Broadcaster, the BBC, to celebrate Ukraine's victory, this unique production promises to be a very special one indeed."

Mykola Chernotytskyi, Head of the Managing Board of Suspilne Ukraine: "It is symbolic that the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Liverpool, a twin city of our Odesa. The organisation of a contest of this level sets super demanding requirements. I am confident that the city recognised as the capital of pop music will meet them in the best way and will deliver the celebration of music that will amaze both delegations and fans of Eurovision."

"Символічно, що Пісенний конкурс Євробачення-2023 відбудеться в Ліверпулі - місті-побратимі нашої Одеси. До організації конкурсу такого рівня є надскладні вимоги. Я впевнений, що місто, визнане столицею поп-музики, найкраще з ними впорається та подарує музичне свято, від якого будуть у захваті як команди учасників, так шанувальники Євробачення".