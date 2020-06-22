Live At The Covid Arms Raises £100,000 For The Trussell Trust

The team behind the bar at The Covid Arms are over the moon to announce that with the phenomenal support of their regulars they have now raised £100,000 to support The Trussell Trust in just 12 weeks since the start of their weekly live comedy night.

"The Covid Arms started out as a bit of a joke, on a whim, and has grown into a positive community of people who get together week after week to enjoy amazing line-ups and the chance to chat with some of the best comedians in the country.

"Our punters have been so incredibly generous, and we are so proud to have hit this milestone of £100k for The Trussell Trust, who do such vital work. If you told us after our first show where we'd be now - we would never have believed you. Thanks to every single performer and punter for making this magical event what it is." - Kiri Pritchard-McLean, Jess Lea-Wilson, Jake Lea-Wilson

"More and more people are being forced to food banks because there's nowhere else for them to turn. Last year the food banks in our network provided 1.6million three-day emergency food supplies to people in crisis and over 500,000 of these went to children. This was an increase of almost 20% on the previous year. And, as the Coronavirus outbreak develops, more people than ever could need our help. Your generous support means food banks will be able to continue to provide the lifeline of emergency food to people in crisis." - The Trussell Trust

As well as the money raised to help The Trussell Trust it is also the aim of the club to help support the comedians who appear, many of whom have lost their livelihoods for the foreseeable future due to the current crisis. So, anyone performing at The Covid Arms is offered payment as they would have been at any live gig prior to the lockdown.

Dates: Every Saturday

Time: 7.00pm

Link: www.comedyatthecovid.co.uk

Virtual tickets: £2.00 minimum

£10.00 for 'front row' tickets (The comedians and host will be able to talk to you)

