Little Angel Theatre Reveals Autumn/Winter 2024 Season

Little Angel Theatre has announced new commissions, revivals and the continuation of an ambitious touring programme of work for its Autumn 2024/25 season.

Season Highlights:

Brand new brain-teasing interactive adventure for “not so little” audiences, The Mystery of Little Angel Theatre, combines live board game elements with a thrilling evidence hunt in this detective storytelling adventure (21 Sep - 17 Nov 2024, Little Angel Studio). For everyone over 6.

A new playful show for early years audiences, Rosie Robin and the Christmas Post, will deliver festive magic for younger audiences (23 Nov 2024 - 5 Jan 2025, Little Angel Studio). For ages 2-5.

After a successful national tour, the beloved Dog’s Don’t Do Ballet by Anna Kemp and Sara Ogilvie will enchant LAT audiences once more (13 Sep - 16 Nov 2024, Little Angel Theatre). For ages 3-8.

The hugely popular musical adaptation of Julia Donaldson and Lydia Monks’ The Singing Mermaid will return to delight audiences as a perfect Christmas treat (23 Nov - 25 Jan 2025, Little Angel Theatre). For ages 3-8.

Little Angel Theatre’s work continues to reach families across the UK with touring productions including Charlie Cook’s Favourite Book (currently six months into a national tour), The Smartest Giant in Town (which returns to the West End this Christmas following a short UK tour), with other Christmas productions/ co-productions including The Snowflake (Birmingham Rep), Finding Santa (Mac Birmingham) and Me… (Tobacco Factory Bristol).

Little Angel Theatre's participatory offer continues to inspire families and school groups. Vibrant workshops will accompanying performances both in-house and on tour, including ‘Reading Through Play’ an ambitious project focused on improving literacy running alongside the tour of Charlie Cook’s Favourite Book. Plus the launch of a brand-new schools workshop offer ‘Story of Stories’ which combines a show with a classroom based workshop, transforming young people’s ideas into tangible expressions of creativity.

Little Angel Theatre Artistic Director Samantha Lane and Executive Director Peta Swindall introduce the new season: “We're thrilled to announce a spectacular new season at Little Angel Theatre, featuring two brand new productions - dive into the brain-teasing interactive adventure 'Mystery of Little Angel Theatre' combining live board game elements with a thrilling evidence hunt, and for our youngest theatre-goers, 'Rosie Robin and the Christmas Post' will bring festive magic and joy. We're also bringing back two beloved classics: 'Dogs Don’t Do Ballet' and 'The Singing Mermaid’. We look forward to welcoming everyone, from super sleuths to ballet-lovers and mermaid fans to festive enthusiasts, to our season of unforgettable stories and enchanting performances!"

The Full Autumn / Winter Season:

DOGS DON’T DO BALLET

by Anna Kemp and Sara Ogilvie

A Little Angel Theatre Production

13 September - 16 November 2024

Little Angel Theatre

Running time: approximately 45 mins

For ages 3-8



Biff is not like ordinary dogs. He likes moonlight. And music. And walking on his tiptoes. You see, Biff doesn't think he's a dog, Biff thinks he's a ballerina…



The sublime and the ridiculous combine in this hilarious story of a small dog with a big personality and even bigger dreams, brought to life using beautiful puppets, well-loved ballet music and dazzling theatrical comedy.



Creative Team

Adapted by David Duffy and Andrea Sadler

Directed by David Duffy

Associate Directed by Mark Esiais

Puppets designed and made by Keith Frederick

Set design and build by Tim Sykes

Music performed by Alex Carter

Lighting design by David Duffy

This play is based on the original book Dogs Don’t Do Ballet © 2010 text by Anna Kemp, illustrations by Sara Ogilvie. First published in the United Kingdom by Simon and Schuster UK Ltd

THE MYSTERY OF LITTLE ANGEL THEATRE

A Danyah Miller Storyteller and Little Angel Theatre co-production

A Spontaneous Storytelling Show by Danyah Miller

21 September - 17 November 2024

Little Angel Studios

Running time: approximately 60 minutes

For everyone over 6



Join super sleuth Danyah Miller to unravel The Mystery of Little Angel Theatre. From the award-winning creators of I Believe in Unicorns comes this new brain-teasing interactive adventure. Combining live board game elements with a thrilling evidence hunt, you’ll become a detective faced with intriguing suspects, curious objects and a detailed theatre map. Can we crack this case together?

Navigate through secrets and surprises, watch camera footage and uncover hidden clues, every riddle bringing us closer to the truth. Expect mischief, intrigue, spontaneous stories and of course a sprinkle of magic. Get involved… get it solved!

Creative Team

Performed by Danyah Miller

Directed by Dani Parr

Designed by Kate Bunce

Lighting & Video Design by Gillian Tan

Music & Sound Design by Arun Ghosh

Writing Consultant - Phil Porter

Stage Manager - Matt Llewellyn Smith

THE SINGING MERMAID

by Julia Donaldson & Lydia Monks

A Little Angel Theatre and Royal & Derngate, Northampton co-production, in association with Watershed Productions

23 November 2024 - 25 January 2025

Little Angel Studios

Running time: approximately 55 minutes

Aimed at ages 3-8

Join in on a fun, warm-hearted musical adventure this Christmas as this joyful and charming family favourite returns to LAT, following a hugely successful national tour.

Did you ever go to Silversands

On a sunny summer’s day?

Then perhaps you saw the mermaid

Who sang in the deep blue bay.

One day, the singing mermaid is tempted away from all of her sea creature friends and her peaceful home at Silversands to join a travelling circus. The audiences love to hear her sing, but the poor mermaid was tricked! Instead of the swimming pool she was promised, she is kept in a small tank by the wicked circus master Sam Sly, and she soon longs to return to the freedom of the sea. Will she ever escape? And who will help her along the way?

Through beautiful puppetry and performance, and with music by Barb Jungr (We’re Going On A Bear Hunt, The Pixie and the Pudding, The Smartest Giant in Town, There May be a Castle), Julia Donaldson and Lydia Monks’s enormously popular story, The Singing Mermaid, is brought to life.

Creative Team

Adapted by Samantha Lane and Barb Jungr

Music and Lyrics by Barb Jungr

Directed by Samantha Lane

Set & Costume designed by Laura McEwen

Puppets Designed by Lyndie Wright

Lighting Design by Sherry Coenen

This play is based on the original book The Singing Mermaid. Text copyright © Julia Donaldson 2012. Illustrations copyright © Lydia Monks 2012. Published by Macmillan Children’s Books.

ROSIE ROBIN AND THE CHRISTMAS POST

A Little Angel Theatre Production

23 November - 5 January 2025

Little Angel Theatre

Running time: approximately 30 - 45 minutes TBC

Aimed at ages 2-5

Welcome to the post office! It’s the busiest time of the year! The letters and parcels are piling up high and Rosie Robin is working hard delivering the Christmas Post. But when a snowstorm sweeps through Clover Leaf Wood, the animals must come together to make sure all the mail arrives on time.

Blending puppetry, physical performance and song, this gentle, magical, heart-warming show tells the story of one tiny Robin determined that no one is forgotten this Christmas.



Creative Team

Written and created by Miranda Pitcher & Lizzie Wort

Set & costumes designed by Laura McEwen

Music composed by Dominic Sales

Performed by Lizzie Wort

LITTLE ANGEL ON THE ROAD:

CHARLIE COOK’S FAVOURITE BOOK

Based on the picture book Charlie Cook’s Favourite Book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler

A Little Angel Theatre, The Lowry and Rose Theatre Co-Production

Currently on a national tour, running until the end of 2024.

Running time: approximately 1 hour

Aimed at ages 3 - 8

Charlie loves reading. Especially books about pirates. But his sister hates it - it’s boring! Can Charlie convince her that reading is fun? Perhaps if she read a book about a pirate, who is reading a book about Goldilocks, who is reading a book about a knight… Come and delve into a range of books with Charlie Cook, brought to life with puppetry and enchanting songs, and perhaps you will be able to help his sister discover the wonderful world inside a book…

Following a sold out run at Little Angel Theatre, Charlie Cook’s Favourite Book is currently in the middle of a nationwide tour to over 70 venues - see website for details:

Credits

Adapted by Barb Jungr and Samantha Lane

Directed by Samantha Lane

Music & Lyrics composed by Barb Jungr

Set & costumes designed by Ellie Mills

Puppets designed by Maia Kirkman-Richards

Lighting Designed by Sherry Coenen

Stage managed by Olivia Preston

Deputy Stage managed by Alex Hobbs

Performed by Georgie Samuels, Pierre Hanson-Johnson and Freya Stephenson

This play is based on the original book Charlie Cook’s Favourite Book - Written by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffler. Text © Julia Donaldson 2005 Illustrations © Axel Scheffler 2005 Published by Macmillan Children’s Books © 2005

THE SMARTEST GIANT IN TOWN

By Julia Donaldson and Alex Scheffler

A Fierylight and Little Angel Theatre Co-production

Running time: Approx. 45 mins

Aimed at ages 2 - 8 years

George wishes he wasn't the scruffiest giant in town. So when he sees a new shop selling giant-sized clothes, he decides it's time for a new look: smart trousers, smart shirt, stripy tie, shiny shoes. Now he's the smartest giant in town . . . until he bumps into some animals who desperately need his help – and his clothes!

This heart-warming tale about friendship and helping those in need is brought to life in a musical, puppet-filled adventure, following on from Little Angel Theatre’s bestselling adaptations of Julia Donaldson’s picture books including The Singing Mermaid, Paper Dolls, The Flying Bath, The Further Adventures of the Owl and the Pussycat, and The Everywhere Bear.

Credits

Adapted by Barb Jungr and Samantha Lane

Directed by Samantha Lane

Music composed by Barb Jungr

Set and costumes designed by Kate Bunce

Puppets designed by Judith Hope

Lighting designed by Sherry Coenen

Performed by James Keningale, Duane Gooden.

This dramatisation of The Smartest Giant in Town is based on the picture book The Smartest Giant in Town © Text Julia Donaldson 2002 and © Illustrations Axel Scheffler 2002 Published by Macmillan Children’s Books © 2002.

THE SNOWFLAKE

Based on the book by Benji Davies

A Birmingham Rep, Polka Theatre and Little Angel Theatre co-production

Thu 5 Dec–Sun 12 Jan 2025

For ages -6

Wherever the wind takes us, we all find a place to land…

Based on the timeless Christmas story by Benji Davies, The Snowflake tells the tale of a snowflake, a little girl and her Grandpa – all longing for their own special place in the world.

Unwrap the magic at The Rep this festive season and find out how everyone can find their way to shine like a star! This beloved Christmas production returns offering the perfect introduction to theatre for younger audiences.



Credits:

Writer – Matt Aston

Director – Matt Aston

Production Designer (Sets, Costumes, Props) – Laura McEwen

Puppet Designer – Oliver Hymans

Composer & Sound Designer – Julian Butler

LX Designer - Jonathan Chan

Puppetry Director – Oliver Hymans

Production Manager – Dean Sudron

Lead Producer – Petra Jagušić

FINDING SANTA

Based on the book by Sean Taylor

A Little Angel Theatre production

For ages 3 - 8

A magical choose-your-own-adventure story written by children’s author Sean Taylor (When a Monster is Born, Where the Bugaboo Lives). Little Angel Theatre brings to life magical puppetry in this interactive Christmas adventure for all the family. Ever wondered how letters for Santa Claus get to the North Pole? What if something went wrong along the way? And how do Santa’s elves make sure his mail is delivered on time? A comical adventure full of quirky characters, where the audience will help decide how the story unfolds.

Dates and venues:

20th November - 29 December 2024: Midlands Arts Centre

For more info - https://macbirmingham.co.uk/events/little-angel-theatre-finding-santa

Credits:

Directed by Samantha Lane

Written by Sean Taylor

Set and puppets designed by Alison Alexander

Composed by Will Dollard & Mary Erskine

Lighting Designer Sherry Coenen

ME…

Based on the book by Emma Dodd

A Little Angel Theatre production

Aimed at ages 2 -5

The world is a very big place, especially for a tiny baby penguin who is just finding her feet. The shimmering stars and glistening snow spin around our little hero, while the mountains tower high and the wind rushes to and for. And although baby penguin may be small, her family know she’s the biggest thing of all. This early years favourite is a lovely and touching story about a parent and their love for their child by much loved children’s author Emma Dodd.

Dates and venues:

5th December 2024 - 5th January 2025, Tobacco Factory, Bristol

https://tobaccofactory.com/

Credits

Directed by Samantha Lane

Set designed and made by Simon Plumridge

Puppets designed and made by Jimmy Grimes

Music composed by Arran Glass

Based on the book by Emma Dodd published by The Templar Company Ltd.

TAKE PART PROGRAMME

In addition to a vibrant programme of shows, Little Angel Theatre have a number of exciting creative workshops and participatory activities for children and families to take part in. These include craft-along family workshops and Puppet Playcations - holiday clubs where children spend the whole day immersed in creative activities.

LAT also deliver performances and workshops directly in school settings and are excited to announce a new workshop for schools Story of Stories. This is the perfect introduction for KS2 children to develop storytelling skills and proficiency in oracy. Beginning with a participatory mini show experience designed to ignite children’s imaginations and celebrate the power of storytelling, followed by brainstorming characters, settings, and plots, crafting props and puppets and transforming their ideas into tangible expressions of their creativity. This workshop improves children’s literacy and oracy skills in a fun, creative and engaging way, allowing them to discover the power of their voices and the limitless possibilities of storytelling.

Alongside the nationwide tour of Charlie Cook’s Favourite Book, LAT have launched a series of free play-based workshops, Reading Through Play, about the joy of reading, delivered across the UK in schools and library settings. Facilitators will lead the workshop through performance, puppetry, games and play, helping children to explore the stories in Charlie Cook’s Favourite Book. Workshops support the development of literacy skills, and give parents the confidence to use creative activities to help their children enjoy books

