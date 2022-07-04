Little Angel Theatre Announces New Autumn/Winter Season 2022

Little Angel Theatre today announces shows for their upcoming Autumn / Winter season, including:

Take your seats for the smallest circus in town! Little Angel Theatre's Miniature Travelling Circus runs from 16 September - 13 November in Little Angel Studios featuring beautiful puppets, nostalgic magic tricks and tiny circus acts.

From 24 September - 20 November in Little Angel Theatre, Monstro Theatre and Little Angel's co-production The King of Nothing will use music, slapstick and puppetry to re-tell Hans Christian Andersen's beloved story, The Emperor's New Clothes.

For families this Christmas The Pixie and the Pudding is based on a tale from Scandinavian folklore running 19 November - 29 January at Little Angel Studios, Little Angel's classic production of Michael Rosen's We're Going on a Bear Hunt returns, running 26 November 2022 - 29 January at Little Angel Theatre and Little Angel's acclaimed production of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler's The Smartest Giant in Town has a West End run at St Martin's Theatre from 30 November - 1 January.

Little Angel's touring productions will include The Smartest Giant in Town, The Singing Mermaid, We're Going On A Bear Hunt, There's a Rang-Tan in my Bedroom and other stories, and Me...

Visiting company Swallow's Wings Puppetry perform Anansi Brings Back the Day, a funny and inspiring West African Tale told with puppetry, spoken word and traditional African music on 27 October at Little Angel Theatre.

Little Angel Theatre Artistic Director Samantha Lane and Executive Director Peta Swindall said: "We are delighted to have a number of Little Angel productions out on the road this year including 'The Smartest Giant in Town', 'The Singing Mermaid', 'There's a Rang-Tan in my Bedroom and other stories' and 'Me'. After reaching so many new families during lockdown with our digital work, it is fantastic that our audiences can keep growing and new people far and wide can experience these beautiful stories live in their local theatres.



"Back at Little Angel Theatre, we are co-producing 'The King of Nothing' a brand-new take on 'The Emperors New Clothes' with puppetry company MONSTRO, using music, puppets and slapstick comedy to reimagine the classic Hans Christian Andersen story. This will run alongside a magical new Little Angel production - 'Little Angel Theatre's Miniature Travelling Circus' in our Studio space, full of interactive fun for our younger audiences.



"Perfect for families over Christmas, 'The Pixie and the Pudding' will bring some music and magic to Little Angel Studios and runs alongside Michael Rosen's classic 'We're Going on a Bear Hunt' at Little Angel Theatre. Both productions feature the wonderful work of Barb Jungr whose original songs and lyrics can also be heard in 'The Smartest Giant in Town' which is not only touring but will also be running in tandem with 'The Mousetrap' at St Martin's Theatre when it transfers to the West End over Christmas - the first production to do so in The Mousetrap's 48-year history.



"We are delighted to have the opportunity to bring these beloved stories to so many new audiences, we hope there is something for everyone to enjoy!"

For more information, go to https://www.littleangeltheatre.com

Photo Credit: Ellie Kurttz