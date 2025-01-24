News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Lise Davidsen Departs DIE WALKURE at the Royal Opera

The role of Sieglinde will be performed by Natalya Romaniw, making her role debut. 

By: Jan. 24, 2025
Lise Davidsen has announced that due to her pregnancy she will be withdrawing from her scheduled performances in Die Walküre. The rest of the cast remains unchanged. 

The role of Sieglinde will be performed by Natalya Romaniw, making her role debut.  British soprano Natalya Romaniw made her Royal Opera debut as Floria Tosca in 2022 and reprised the role in 2024 to great acclaim. She returns to Covent Garden in February 2025 to create the role of Helena in the world premiere of Mark-Anthony Turnage's Festen.

Other recent highlights include a return to Grange Park Opera in the title role of Janáček's Káťa Kabanová; Tosca at the Staatsoper Hamburg, Oper Frankfurt and Deutsche Oper Berlin; role debuts in the titular roles of Strauss' Ariadne auf Naxos and Dvořák's Rusalka for Garsington Opera; her house debut in the title role in Janáček's Jenůfa for the Opéra de Rouen Normandie; and her return to Houston Grand Opera as Blanche in Poulenc's Dialogues des Carmélites.   

