Lineup Set For Milton Keynes Theatre's Summer 2024 Season

2024 got off to a fantastic start for Milton Keynes Theatre, with a mix of iconic musicals, hilarious comedies, thrilling dramas and fresh new productions appearing on the stage, with the Summer season promising more of the same!

The season kicks off with the arrival of Disney’s Aladdin, with which audiences can expect to escape to a whole new world. As the first official Disney production to be brought to the Milton Keynes Theatre stage, audiences can expect a showstopping production that combines unforgettable magic, comedy, breathtaking sets and dazzling costumes. This is a show that shouldn’t be missed!

The theatre also looks forward to a brilliant list of musicals that are coming to Milton Keynes soon, featuring a mix of returning titles and brand-new shows that are transferring from the West End. The list includes the return of the fabulous Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, starring Ivano Turco, Kevin Clifton & Sam Bailey, the award-winning Bonnie & Clyde, and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, which stars Adam Garcia, Liam Fox and Charlie Brooks.

Some hilarious performances are coming soon for comedy fans to look forward to, including The Syndicate, which is based on the hit BBC TV series and stars Samantha Giles, Brooke Vincent& Gaynor Faye, and Mind Mangler: Member of the Tragic Circle, which stars Henry Lewis and Jonathan Sayer, creators of the global smash hit The Play That Goes Wrong.

For more comedy, check out our list of one-night performances, including A-List comedians such as Ed Gamble: Hot Diggity Dog and Jimmy Carr: Laughs Funny.

Families can look forward to a selection of shows that promise fun for all the family. Kids who love explosive entertainment will be thrilled by Ministry of Science LIVE - Science Saved The World, while Peppa Pig's Fun Day Out promises an exciting day out for fans of this iconic cartoon!

As always, we have a fantastic list of music-based one-night performances, including The Chicago Blues Brothers - The Cruisin' For A Bluesin Tour, Bowie Experience, A Country Night in Nashville, The Magic of Motown, and Northern Live - Do I Love You.

The Summer season concludes with two beloved musical titles coming to Milton Keynes. We’re off to see The Wizard this July, with The Wizard of Oz coming direct from The London Palladium.Starring Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood as The Wicked Witch Of The West, this spectacular production will be truly magical for all the family. The end of the Summer season welcomes the world’s best-loved musical back to Milton Keynes, with Grease bringing its iconic score along with a production that’s grittier and more glamorous than ever before!

The rest of 2024 offers more fantastic productions, including Hairspray The Musical, Heathers the Musical, 101 Dalmatians, Chicago, An Officer and a Gentleman, Here You Come Again, andCome From Away, among many more.

Find out more and book your tickets at ATGTICKETS.COM/MiltonKeynes