Lineup Set For May Half Term At Polka Theatre

Polka Theatre has announced details of all the activities that families can enjoy this summer half term in the Wimbledon venue.

Audiences will be invited to join famous palaeontologist Dr Jakob Vinther and a five-strong band as they enter the multi-coloured world of the dinosaurs in The Colour of Dinosaurs in Polka's Main Theatre from 11 May – 9 June. The show, which is sixty minutes long and recommended for 6–12-year-olds, is created by Lloyd Coleman & Otic and is based on the research of Dr Jakob Vinther with writing by Malaika Kegode. The rip-roaring, prehistoric science pop gig for curious humans of all ages is filled with soaring music, catchy songs and mind-blowing science.

Lloyd Coleman, composer/co-creator of The Colour of Dinosaurs explains, “Jakob changed what the world knows about the colour of dinosaurs, and our show dives headfirst into the mind-blowing science behind his big discovery. You can also expect catchy tunes, emotional real-life stories and some incredible fossils… on top of asking why this stuff matters to us as humans. My bandmates and I are so excited to stomp our way into Polka this summer!”

There will also be a post-show Q&A with Dr Jakob Vinther and Matthew Porter, Curatorial Assistant at the Natural History Museum after the 11am show on Thursday 30 May.

Polka Theatre will also be celebrating the 30th anniversary of the classic children's book Handa's Surprise with a run this summer of the acclaimed stage adaptation, which also celebrates twenty years since the production's debut. The production, which has a running time of 35 minutes and is recommended for 2-5-year-olds, will run in Polka's Adventure Theatre from 22 May – 23 June.

The story, which is set in Kenya, follows Handa as she journeys to see her best friend Akeyo, in the next village. The production is a blend of physical performance, puppetry, live music and song, combining to create an intimate, magical production with audience participation.

Alongside these shows are a variety of child only or family workshops and classes to get involved in at Polka's Clore Learning Studio; including making masks and learning miming techniques in Mask Making Mayhem (29 May, ages 4-7), an introduction to face painting in How to... Face Paint (30 May, ages 3+) and a musical and movement workshop based on Handa's Surprise called Bop and Jive with Handa's Surprise (28 May, ages 0-4).

Helen Matravers said, “The Colour of Dinosaurs team have created something truly special. A pop-gig palaeontology extravaganza on the coolest of topics, which is not only fascinating and educational but also incredibly entertaining. They have so carefully thought about the stories of each person on stage, and intricately joined them with intriguing discoveries which are thousands of years old – both children and adults alike will be entertained. Its full of heart, personal journeys and songs which will have you singing and dancing all the way home, and who doesn't love a dinosaur?! The company's commitment to accessibility is exceptional and chimes so perfectly with Polka's mission to diversify and open up children's theatre for every child to enjoy.

We are also delighted to have Handa's Surprise in our Adventure Theatre, celebrating the much-loved book's 30th anniversary, and bringing the story to life on stage for another generation.

As always, we have an abundance of creative experiences for children and families at Polka this half term, with inspiring shows, engaging workshops, as well as our free to use play spaces – we look forward to welcoming you.”

Tickets are on sale now via polkatheatre.com or call 020 8543 4888*