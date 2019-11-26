Lichfield Garrick Announces New Season

The multi award-winning Lichfield Garrick Theatre has announced a glittering brand-new 2019/2020 Winter/Spring season today. The theatre will welcome a variety of West End productions, musicals, drama, star names, top class live music and blockbuster films to its main stage and Studio Theatre.

Theatregoers can look forward to West End producer Bill Kenwright's The Cat and the Canary, the original country house thriller which inspired three hit films. He returns later in the season with the award-winning musical Blood Brothers by Willy Russell featuring a memorable score including the moving 'Tell Me It's Not True.' Keep a look out for star cast announcements coming soon.

Continuing the musical theme is Menopause The Musical 2: Cruising Through the Menopause, the hysterical sequel to the smash-hit show Menopause The Musical. The production features a star-studded cast including Cheryl Fergison (EastEnders), Nicole Barber-Lane (Hollyoaks), Rebecca Wheatley (Casualty), and Nicki French (Eurovision).

Drama returns to the Garrick stage with the first UK tour of Blackeyed Theatre's production of Jayne Eyre a searing celebration of female empowerment, a beautiful, brooding love story, with a little Gothic horror and specially commissioned music. National treasure Su Pollard stars in the hit one-woman show Harpy by Fringe First winner Philip Meeks. And, The Mousetrap, one of the longest running productions in the West End and a classic thriller, visits the Garrick for just one week only.

The Garrick's recently launched cinema in the Studio Theatre will be showing a host of blockbuster films and live screenings including Fidelio, Beethoven's only opera; Noël Coward's provocative comedy Present Laughter starring Andrew Scott ((Sherlock, Fleabag); the murder mystery Knives Out starring Daniel Craig; crime film Motherless Brooklyn starring Edward Norton and Bruce Willis and the much anticipated CATS the British-American musical fantasy film. Based on the stage musical of the same name CATS features Taylor Swift, Idris Elba and Dame Judi Dench.

Music highlights include legendary crooner Tony Christie who teams up with the iconic Nelson Riddle Orchestra for the first time to celebrate the life and music of Frank Sinatra. The Dublin Legends, Sean Cannon, Eamonn Campbell, Paul Watchorn & Gerry O'Connor have over 60 years of performing with The Dubliners between them, Expect an evening of classic songs including Whiskey in The Jar, Dirty Old Town and The Irish Rover; Jazz fans can look forward to Jazz singer Stacey Kent who returns to Lichfield for a rare live concert; Marisha Wallace one of the West End and Broadway's most instantly recognisable voices and beloved leading ladies (Dreamgirls, Waitress and The Book of Mormon) and The Fizz featuring Cheryl Baker, Mike Nolan and Jay Aston. Join them for an up close and personal "warts and all" evening and behind-the-curtain story of Bucks Fizz.

As part of the new season the Garrick is delighted to welcome theatre maker and HIV activist Nathaniel Hall who brings his one man show First Time to Lichfield. Based on Nathaniel's personal experience living with HIV this award-winning, 5-star production took the Edinburgh Fringe by storm earlier this year. Also direct from the Edinburgh Fringe is Hold On Let Go by Unfolding Theatre a poignant, personal meditation on the gaps in our memories, and asks what we want to pass on to future generations.

Karen Foster, Lichfield Garrick's Chief Executive said "We are very excited to be presenting a fantastic new season here at the Garrick. As well as musicals, plays and star names we will be presenting our own Lichfield Garrick Young Company's first musical production - Jesus Christ Superstar, and then at Easter, our Young Company will be performing Shakespeare's The Tempest. We will also be hosting Making Theatre, a series of activities for children across the Half Term in February. Making Theatre includes a Baby Disco for parents, babies and young children from 1-3; Storytime Sessions and Basic Backstage where children can meet professional production staff to learn about making theatre, including an introduction to lighting and sound engineering."

Further highlights for young theatregoers include: Milkshake! Live the biggest and best Milkshake! Live ever. Silent Disco Milkshake Edition a chance for parents to bring their budding dancers along to the Garrick Studio where they can dance away to one of three music channels (all suitable for families). And direct from the West End the hit show The Tiger Who Came To Tea a musical play adapted and directed by David Wood, based on the book by Judith Kerr and celebrating over 10 years on stage.

Dance fans can look forward to the ever-popular Spirit of the Dance. Seen by more than 20 million people worldwide, the blockbuster is Irish in origin and bursting with raw energy. Havana Nights brings an exciting mix of Latin dances with individual performances, from Strictly's Graziano Di Prima and his partner, Giada which includes a special VIP package including a pre-show meet and greet with photo opportunities!

The Garrick is famous for presenting the best in tribute bands and this season is no exception. Highlights include ELO Again celebrating the music of Jeff Lynne & the Electric Light Orchestra; You Win Again celebrating the music of The Bee Gees; Buddy Holly & The Cricketers; The Counterfeit Stones; Re-Take That; Tom Jones - My My My Delilah; and 80'S MANIA where 28 chart-topping artistes from the 80's are authentically recreated to look and sound as they did back in the day.

The Garrick continues to support amateur and youth theatre with a host of productions including Jesus Christ Superstar, The Tempest, Monty Python's Spamalot, Thoroughly Modern Millie and The Titanic.

Further events include the brand-new Sheila's Mental Health Show 7. A qualified counsellor, comedienne and author, Sheila will explore anxiety and its effect on our beliefs, behaviours and relationships and An Evening with Eric & Ern a show for all the family from 8-108 with Olivier-nominated duo Ian Ashpitel and Jonty Stephens

Adam Frost spends an evening at the Garrick. Adam is the award-winning British Garden Designer known for his successes at RHS Chelsea Flower Show. He is a presenter on Gardeners' World (BBC 2) and also appears regularly on the BBC's coverage of RHS. Finally, for partying 'Super Troupers' comes Voulez Vous-The Dinner Party celebrating the sensational music of ABBA, combined with great food, drink and a fun night at the smash hit show.

For tickets, visit https://www.lichfieldgarrick.com. Alternatively, you can book in person at the box office (open Monday to Saturday 10am-5pm and until 9.30pm on performance days) or by phone on 01543 412121. Signed and relaxed performances will be stated at the time of booking.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You