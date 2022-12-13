Leeds Studio To Present PICK N MIX By Kay Mellor Fellow Kat Rose-Martin

Leeds Studio will present PICK N MIX, a coming of age story of sisterhood, sex ed and sanitary pads, this touching and punchy play reflects on the fierce friendship between teenagers. Written and performed by Kat Rose-Martin (Kay Mellor Fellow, Wolfe, Holby City) and directed by Alex Chisholm

Performed by Charlotte Ellis, Natalie Davies, Sonia Wrightson, Morgan Scriven and Mustafa Chaudhry.

A refreshing and authentic tale of the binding friendship between teenage girls, even as relationships, sex and teen angst threaten to get in the way, Pick n Mix is the debut play from Kat Rose-Martin and comes to London following a successful run in West Yorkshire in November 2022.

Pick n Mix is an uplifting, frank and funny female-led play which touches sensitively on issues such as teenage pregnancy, miscarriage and porn, whilst giving its leading ladies agency and ownership over their decisions and outcomes. A true celebration of the young people of Bradford; their passion, humour, and resilience, the cast includes Natalie Davies (Ashley in Channel 4 series Hullraisers and upcoming Disney+ series, The Full Monty as Tabani).

When Olivia, her sister Kim, and best friend Alisha, all fall for the same lad, chaos ensues, lies are told and lifelong friendships are on the verge of breakdown. Lives are about to change forever as Pick n Mix asks just how much you can mess up before your mates hate you (and how exactly do you put a condom on one-handed).

Pick n Mix's writer, Kat Rose-Martin, said "I'm thrilled to be bringing the story of Olivia, Kim and Alisha to The Pleasance after having a brilliant time taking Pick n Mix around West Yorkshire. It's so important to have authentic northern voices telling their stories both at home and across the UK and on issues which still feel taboo in lots of places. I hope people see themselves and their best mates in the Pick n Mix gang, feel for them, laugh with (and at) them, then go and call your BFFs straight after seeing the show".

Director Alex Chisholm said: "Pick n Mix is the debut play by an exciting new voice in playwriting. Pick n Mix is loosely based on people Kat knew at Buttershaw School in Bradford (where Andrea Dunbar went). Like Andrea, and Kat's mentor, Kay Mellor, Kat's work has that wit, warmth, and rough edged reality. It's a treat to be able to present this first full length play, with a company of young Northern talent."

Pleasance Islington

Carpenters Mews, North Road, London N7 9EF

Tuesday 24 January - Saturday 4 February 2023 (not Sunday 29th or Monday 30th January 2023)

7pm | £12 (£10)

www.pleasance.co.uk