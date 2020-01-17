Leading Poet Luke Wright Has Announced First Dates For UK Tour Of New Play

I believed that Fukayama line: the end of history. But history didn't end, did it?

The Remains of Logan Dankworth is the third and final instalment of Luke Wright's trilogy of political verse. It looks at trust and privilege in the age of Brexit.

The play embarks on a UK tour in January, running through to July. A central London run will be announced later in 2020.

Logan Dankworth, newspaper columnist and Twitter warrior, grew up romanticising the political turmoil of the 1980s. Now, as the EU Referendum looms he is determined to be right there in the fray of the biggest political battle for years. Meanwhile, Logan's wife Megan wants to leave London to find a place to better raise their daughter. As tensions mount at home and across the nation, something is set to be lost forever.

The first two plays in the trilogy, What I Learned from Johnny Bevan and Frankie Vah, won praise from critics and audiences alike for their 'mature, lyrical and politically relevant poetic writing' (Exeunt), laced with wit, compassion and laser precision. The Guardian said 'His performances rumble with rage, passion and humour, peppered with brilliantly smart observations.'

Luke said 'The Remains of Logan Dankworth is certainly the most complex and mature thing I've written so far. As with my previous plays there is a personal story occurring against the backdrop of political upheaval. Previously I've dealt with Thatcherism and the legacy of New Labour, this is bang up to date and features a man approaching middle age excited by the febrile nature of British politics while trying to hold things together at home.'

Luke Wright is a poet and theatre maker who has been writing and performing his work for 20 years, touring all over the world. He is acknowledged as one of Britain's top stand-up poets and one of the principle architects of the now thriving spoken word scene.

Flamboyant, political and riotously funny, Luke's published work includes two full collections, three pamphlets and the two verse plays. He is the winner of a Fringe First, a Stage Award for acting excellence and two Saboteur Awards. The Remains of Logan Dankworth will be published in book form by Penned in the Margins in early February.

For 11 years he co-programmed the Poetry Arena at Latitude, Europe's largest poetry gig and now curates poetry for Edinburgh International Book Festival.

The Remains of Logan Dankworth is directed by Alex Thorpe who also directed Frankie Vah and has three Royal Shakespeare Company productions under his belt. Music for the show was written and performed by musician and writer Polly Wright.

Written & Performed by Luke Wright

Directed by Alex Thorpe

Dramaturgy by Sarah Dickenson

Scored by Polly Wright

Lighting Design by Joe Price

The Remains of Logan Dankworth by Luke Wright UK tour 2020 listings

A fast-paced and thrilling verse play about marriage and political upheaval, told in blistering verse by one of the UK's most celebrated poets.

Thursday 23 January 7.30pm

Margate Tom Thumb Theatre, 2A Eastern Esplanade, Margate, Kent CT9 2LB

£12 01843 221791 www.tomthumbtheatre.co.uk

Friday 24 January 7.30pm

Constantine (Cornwall) Tolmen Centre Fore Street, Constantine, Nr Falmouth, Cornwall TR11 5AA

£10 01326 341353 www.tolmencentre.co.uk

Thursday 30 January 7.30pm

Corsham (Wiltshire) The Pound Arts Centre, Pound Pill, Corsham, Wiltshire SN13 9HX

£12(£10) 01249 701628 www.poundarts.org.uk

Friday 7 February 7.30pm

Bridport Arts Centre, 9 South Street, Bridport, Dorset DT6 3NR

£12 (£10) 01308 424 204 www.bridport-arts.com

Saturday 8 February 8pm

St Helier Jersey Arts Centre, Phillips Street, St Helier, Jersey JE2 4SW

£16 (£12) 01534 700 444 www.artscentre.je

Sunday 22 February 2pm

Faversham Literary Festival @ The Limes, 59 Preston Street, Faversham Kent ME13 8PG

£10 01795 532007 www.favershamliteraryfestival.org

Friday 6 March 7.30pm

Manchester The Edge Theatre & Arts Centre Manchester Road Chorlton, Manchester M21 9JG

£14 (£12) 0161 282 9776 www.edgetheatre.co.uk

Saturday 7 March 8pm

Chesterfield Labour Club, Unity House, 113 Saltergate, Chesterfield, Derbyshire S40 1NF

£10 07891700367 https://www.facebook.com/chesterfieldlabour/

Sunday 8 March 3.30pm

St Andrews Stanza Poetry Festival @ Byre Theatre Abbey Street, St Andrews, Fife KY16 9LA

£5.50, (£4.50) 01334 475000 www.stanzapoetry.org

Friday 13 March 8pm

Diss Corn Hall, St Nicholas Street, Diss, Norfolk IP22 4LB

£10 (£6) 01379 652 241 www.thecornhall.co.uk

Saturday 14 March 7.30pm

Framlingham FAYAP Youth and Arts Centre, Thomas Mills High School, Saxtead Road, Framlingham, Suffolk IP13 9HE

£10, £8 conc, 01728 723127, 07748 4222676

Friday 20 March 19.45pm

Felixstowe Two Sisters Arts Centre, St Mary's Church, High Road, Trimley St Mary nr Felixstowe, Suffolk IP11 0SP

£12 (£10) 01394 279613 https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Performance---Event-Venue/Two-Sisters-Arts-Centre-344306032896013/

Wednesday 25 March 17.45pm

Oundle Stahl Theatre, West Street, Oundle, Northamptonshire,, PE8 4EJ

£12 (£10) 01832 273 930 https://stahltheatre.savoysystems.co.uk/StahlTheatre.dll/

Friday 15 May 7.30pm

Clevedon The Theatre Shop, Triangle Centre, Clevedon, Somerset S21 6XX

£12 01275 400225 www.theatreshop.org.uk

Thursday 4 June 7pm

Ipswich New Wolsey Theatre, Civic Drive, Ipswich, IP1 2AS

£10/£5 01473 295900 www.wolseytheatre.co.uk

Thursday 16 July 8pm

Poole, Lighthouse, Kingland Road, Poole, Dorset, BH15 1UG

£14 (£12, £10.25) 01202 280 000 www.lighthousepoole.co.uk

Friday 24 July 7.30pm

Penzance Acorn Theatre, Parade Street, Cornwall TR18 4BU

£10 01726 879500 www.theacornpenzance.com

Wednesday 29 July 7.30pm

Holt Auden Theatre @ Holt Festival Cromer Rd, Holt NR25 6EA

£15/£5 01603 598699 www.holtfestival.org





