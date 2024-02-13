Le Navet Bete to Launch UK Tour of KING ARTHUR

Le Navet Bete will launch a UK tour of brand new laugh- out- loud show King Arthur which opened this weekend at Lichfield Garrick. The tour will visit Salisbury, York, Ipswich, Northampton, Portsmouth, Colchester, Doncaster, Worthing, Oxford, Bristol, Salford, Poole and Exeter with more dates to be confirmed.

Camelot is in trouble. King Arthur knows that if he doesn't turn things around, this civilisation will be forgotten, and be known as nothing more than a rather dull time in British history. But when three hapless squires approach him about changing that legacy... a legend is born.

Teaming up with one of UK theatre's best comedy writers and directors, John Nicholson (Peepolykus), award-winning funny men Le Navet Bete (The Three Musketeers, Treasure Island, Dracula: The Bloody Truth) are back with a brand-new laugh-out-loud show for theatre. A comedy for the whole family, this hilarious retelling of the Arthurian legends will have audiences crying with laughter and becoming part of the legend themselves.

Since forming in 2008 Le Navet Bete have produced fifteen critically acclaimed shows with both indoor and outdoor shows including Serendipity, Zemblanity, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, Dick Tracy, Robin Hood and His Merry Men, Dracula: The Bloody Truth, The Three Musketeers and Treasure Island. Many of these shows still tour the UK and Internationally with the company also playing outdoor events from the circus fields at Glastonbury Festival and the beautiful gardens of the Herrenhausen Palace in Hanover, Germany, to the picturesque Plaza de Armas in Morelia, Mexico, and high up on the side of the Rock of Gibraltar.

Christmas 2022 saw the troupe perform with other actors for the first time in a co-production of Robin Hood at the Exeter Northcott Theatre. La Navet Bete are Associate Artists at the Exeter Northcott Theatre and Artists in Residence at the Exeter Phoenix.

Al Dunn, Co-Founder of Le Navet Bete said “Making accessible work has been at the centre of our ethos right from the very beginning. It's our mission to create and tour hilarious, physical and totally accessible comedy theatre using creative and engaging storytelling for absolutely everyone from four to one hundred and four! We can't wait to share the Story of King Arthur to audiences across the UK this year in true ridiculously outrageous Le Navet Bete Style, placing physical theatre, fooling and slapstick at the heart of every show”

Tickets are on sale for this legendary comedy now. Book and find out more at lenavetbete.com

22 - 23 Feb

Theatre Royal Wakefield

www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk

14 - 16 Mar

Salisbury Playhouse

www.wiltshirecreative.co.uk

21 - 23 Mar

Theatre Royal York

www.yorktheatreroyal.co.uk

11 - 13 Apr

New Wolsey Theatre

www.wolseytheatre.co.uk

25 - 27 Apr

Northampton Royal & Derngate

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

16 - 17 May

New Theatre Royal Portsmouth

www.newtheatreroyal.com

28 - 30 May

Mercury Theatre Colchester

www.mercurytheatre.co.uk

08 - 09 Jun

Cast Doncaster

www.castindoncaster.com

17 - 18 Jul

Pavilion Theatre Worthing

www.wtm.uk (on sale soon)

25 - 27 Jul

Oxford Playhouse

www.oxfordplayhouse.com (on sale soon)

29 Jul - 3 Aug

Bristol Old Vic

www.bristololdvic.org.uk

24 - 28 Sept

The Lowry, Salford

www.thelowry.com (on sale soon)

18 - 19 Oct

Poole Lighthouse

www.lighthousepoole.co.uk (on sale soon)

29 Oct – 02 Nov

Exeter Northcott Theatre

www.exeternorthcott.co.uk (on sale soon)