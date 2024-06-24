Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen to Design Set and Costumes for THE THREE MUSKETEERS at The Barn Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Legendary interior designer, TV personality and Cirencester's own Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen will be making his professional theatre set design debut this year, as he joins the creative team of The Three Musketeers at The Barn Theatre, bringing his unique creative vision to the show.

The Three Musketeers will run at the Barn Theatre in Cirencester from Monday 25 November 2024 to Saturday 4 January, with a press night on Wednesday 27 November.

Determined to avenge his beloved father and become a Musketeer, D'Artagnan heads to Paris where he meets the dashing Athos, Porthos and Aramis – but also femme fatale Milady, and beautiful Conny – who wastes no time in plunging him into an intrigue to preserve the honour of the Queen, avert a war with England and defeat his father's arch enemy – evil Cardinal Richelieu…!!

The perfect swash-buckling Festive five-star musical adventure for all the family which brings D'Artagnan more than he could possibly have imagined, or even dared to dream…Join The Barn this Christmas for some rip-roaring thrills that will have you dancing and singing from here to the French countryside!

If you liked Treasure Island, then you're going to love this one!

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen said of the collaboration, “I'm struggling to contain my excitement for The Three Musketeers - my head is full to the brim of Main Character Cavalier design. There'll be more feathers, floppier cuffs, twirlier moustaches and much much more panache than the Cotswolds has seen since I moved here 18 years ago. I'm loving supporting The Barn Theatre, it's been such a phenomenal success story which we Cirencester residents are so very proud of.”

Chief Executive and Artistic Director Iwan Lewis said, “Laurence Llewelyn Bowen is a National Treasure and a local Cotswold Legend! After flirting with the idea of working together for a number of years, we finally found the perfect project. Laurence often talks about giving back to his community, and what better way than supercharging the Christmas show at the little Barn Theatre? He's channelling the spirit of Alexandre Dumas' iconic line “All for one, and one for all,' We are truly excited to have Laurence bring his extraordinary vision to our stage.”

The Three Musketeers will be written by Alan Pollock, directed by Bryan Hodgson, with a score composed by Lee Freeman and lyrics by Mark Anderson, Andrew Hopkins as Musical Director, Joe Dines as sound designer, and with casting by Harry Blumenau Casting.

Further details of creative team and full casting will be announced in due course.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

TITLE: THE THREE MUSKETEERS

DATES: 25 NOVEMBER 2024 – 4 JANUARY 2025

TICKETS FROM: £11

RUNNING TIME: TBC

Barn Theatre

Address: Barn Theatre, 3 Beeches Road, Cirencester, GL7 1BN

Box Office (Phone): 01285 648 255 (M-F 10am-10pm, Sa 1pm-10pm)

Box Office (Online): boxoffice@barntheatre.org.uk

Website: barntheatre.org.uk

YouTube: youtube.com/thebarntheatre

Twitter: @thebarntheatre

Instagram: @thebarntheatrecirencester

Facebook: facebook.com/thebarntheatrecirencester

Comments